Conference Call Invitation - Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ltaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB4, ITUB3) (NYSE: ITUB) informs that it will disclose its quarterly results on the lnvestor Relations website today (Nov. 4th) after the closing of the stock markets in Brazil and the United States.

We have the pleasure to invite you to participate in our teleconferences tomorrow (Nov. 5th) at the times informed below:

SCHEDULE OF THE TELECONFERENCES

English Portuguese



08:00 AM (EDT) 09:30 AM (EDT) 10:00 AM (Brasília time) 11:30 AM (Brasília Time)



(1-844)204-8942 (toll free from USA) (55-11) 4210-1803 (1-412)717-9627 (other countries) (55-11) 3181-8565 (55-11)4210-1803 or

(55-11) 3181-8565 (in Brazil)



To watch them on the Internet, please access: www.itau.corn.br/investor-relations and the audio broadcast is compatible with any browser and mobile devices (IOS and Android).

On our lnvestor Relations website, please click on the banner and register in advance for the teleconference.

PRESENTATION

Candido Bracher

President and CEO (Chief Executive Officer)

Milton Maluhy Filho

Executive Vice President, CFO (Chief Financial Officer) and CRO (Chief Risk Officer)

Alexsandro Broedel

Group Executive Finance Director and Head of lnvestor Relations

The conference calls will also be archived in audio format on the sarne website. To access an audio replay of the conference calls, which will be available until November 11, 2019, dial (55 11) 3193-1012 ar (55 11) 2820-4012. Access cedes: 8894440# (call in Portuguese) and 2004841# (call in English). On the morning of lhe conference call, the slide presentation will be available for viewing and downloading. lf you have any questions, please contact RIWeb customer service, at (55 11) 3897-0855 ar atendimento@riweb.com.br.

investor.relations@itau-unibanco.com.br

www.itau.com.br/investor-relations

Itaú Unibanco – Corporate Communication

(11) 5019-8880 / 8881 – imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

Related Links

www.itau.com.br

