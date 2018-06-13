Conformal Coatings Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 - 2026

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs - Overview



Printed circuit boards (PCBs) form an integral part of any electronic device and serve as the foundation of a majority of electronic products. They are functional centers of most electronic devices and are used to connect various electronic components mounted on the PCBs, thereby forming an assembly or circuitry meant to perform various functions.



Conformal coatings are protective chemical coatings that protect electronic circuit boards from harsh environments that contain moisture, salt, or other contaminants.They ensure operational integrity of the electronic assembly by preventing it from voltage arcing, shorts, and static discharge.



Generally, conformal coatings for the protection of printed circuit boards are based on acrylic, silicone, polyurethane, epoxy, parylene, etc.



Conformal coatings are used in end-use industries such as automotive, aerospace, medical, marine, etc.In the automotive industry, they are used to protect electronic systems in applications both under the hood and passenger compartments.



The environmental requirements of the aerospace industry, where rapid compression and decompression can affect the performance of the circuitry, necessitates the use of conformal coatings. In the medical industry, the key application of conformal coatings is in pacemakers.



Aerospace applications of PCBs require a great deal of precision and durability as they operate in extreme conditions.Aircraft often go through significant amounts of turbulence in the atmosphere.



Normal PCBs might get damaged during such harsh conditions. In order to avoid this, flexible PCBs are used in the aerospace industry.



Conformal coatings protect PCBs from chemicals, moisture, and other harsh environments.Advancements in the consumer electronics, automotive, medical, and defense sectors are paving the way for the expansion opportunities for the conformal coatings market.



Sales of conformal coatings in the Asia Pacific region were high compared to those in other regions owing to the robust electronics manufacturing industry in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and other South East Asian Nations.



Coating technologies such as solvent-based technology, water-based technology, and UV-cure technology are commonly employed in the conformal coatings market.The solvent-based coating technique is a highly used technology, whereas both water-based and UV-cure technologies are gaining popularity as they do not emit volatile organic compounds.



Manufacturers are continually developing greener coating technologies, which helps them in minimizing solvent emissions and their impact on the environment. UV-cured technology is 100% solid based and hence does not emit volatile organic compounds.



Manufacturers of conformal coatings strive to minimize the environmental impact of their operations by reducing emission of VOCs.The Environmental Protection Agency oversees regulations to control volatile organic compound emissions.



Governments across the globe are undertaking initiatives regarding e-scrap legislations due to concerns about handling of electronic waste and the emission of volatile organic compounds it.



The report analyzes and forecasts the market for conformal coatings for PCBs at the global and regional level.The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026.



The study includes drivers and restraints of the global conformal coatings market for PCBs.It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for conformal coatings for PCBs during the forecast period.



The report also highlights opportunities in the conformal coatings market for PCBs at the global and regional level.



The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global conformal coatings market for PCBs.The Porter's Five Forces model for the conformal coatings market for PCBs has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global conformal coatings market for PCBs by segmenting it in terms of grade, application, and region.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for conformal coatings for PCBs in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual application segments in all the regions.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global conformal coatings market for PCBs.Key players profiled in the global conformal coatings market for PCBs include Henkel AG & KGaA, Chase Corporation, Dow Corning, Shin Etsu Chemical Company Limited, HB Fuller, Electrolube, Chemtronics, and MG Chemicals.



Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, financial details, etc.



The report provides the estimated size of the conformal coatings for PCBs market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years.The global size of the conformal coatings market for PCBs has been provided in terms of volume and revenue.



Market numbers have been estimated based on metal, end-user, and region. Market size and forecast for each grade and application have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.



Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs, by Product



Acrylics

Silicone

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Parylene

Fluoropolymers

Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs, by Operation Method



Dip Coating

Spray Coating

Brush Coating

CVD

Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs, by Technology



Solvent-based

Water-based

UV-cured

Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs, by End-use



Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Defense

Aerospace

Marine

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Others



Conformal Coatings Market for PCBs, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways



The report provides extensive analysis of market trends and shares of the conformal coatings market for PCBs from 2017 to 2026 at the global as well as regional level in terms of products, operation method, technology, and end-uses

It also provides detailed country level analysis and forecast for key countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia & CIS, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa) and the rest of the area in each region with respect to different segments

It includes detailed Porter's five forces analysis and value chain analysis. These comprise integration among market players along with identification of potential key customers of conformal coatings for PCBs.

The report further analyzes various market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

The report also provides customer analysis, customer insights, marketing strategy & product placement, selection criteria & decision making, along with a list of conformal coating system/equipment providers

Competition landscape covers company profiling, market share analysis, competitive benchmarking, product mapping, and competition matrix of key players



