Congruity360 Delivers Action-Based Information Governance Analytics

Dynamic artificial intelligence quantifies all information stored within a network, regardless of data or repository characteristics. The resulting deep data intelligence allows IT teams to strategically save, archive, or defensibly delete data in accordance with retention policies developed collaboratively by Congruity360 expert consultants and internal counsel. The reduced data set enables customers to decommission costly storage infrastructure and redirect budget dollars towards revenue-generating priorities. AIA also delivers robust enterprise search capabilities as well as unique indexing and clustering functionalities delivered within seconds or minutes compared to the current norm of hours, days, and even weeks.

"Action driven by intelligence and technology is the most efficient, defensible, and repeatable process to manage a company's growing data footprint," said Kirk Carter, Congruity360 Managing Partner. "Congruity360's AIA technology gives our clients the ability to make intelligent decisions with a new level of data transparency."

The concept of mitigating risk by gaining a greater understanding of stored data is particularly relevant in light of the upcoming General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which impacts all businesses processing personal data that originated in the EU. The financial implications of GDPR noncompliance are harsh and could swiftly devastate a business if levied. AIA protects businesses from GDPR vulnerability while also providing FINRA, SEC, HIPAA, PCI, and PHI compliance protection.

Congruity360 solutions architects presented at Nvidia's GPU Technology Conference in March 2018, demonstrating the power of machine learning working in tandem with the AIA solution to achieve deep learning on millions of documents in real time. Congruity360 offers AIA alongside eDiscovery and archive solutions within the C360 suite, a collection of enterprise search and information management tools. Created by the 2017 merger of data storage industry leader Congruity and eDiscovery consulting firm KNJ, Congruity360 is a single source provider with the ability to provide software, hardware, and services within a highly secure, fully managed environment.

About Congruity360

Congruity360 is a comprehensive solution provider for complete data lifecycle management. Congruity360 delivers high-quality managed services and solutions across storage, migration, support, information governance, and turnkey colocation services within its privately-owned Data Center. By simplifying and optimizing IT infrastructures, Congruity360 empowers partners to focus on their core business competencies by increasing data reliability and reducing risk. Congruity360 is dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and transformation in an ever-evolving IT ecosystem.

