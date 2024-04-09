ConnectDER Installs First Residential Solar Meter Socket Adapter in Salt River Project's (SRP) Service Area

Available for Utility Customers Nationwide, ConnectDER Provides Affordable and Easy-to-Install Solar Integration Solutions

PHOENIX, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ConnectDER has installed its first UL-Listed "plug-and-play" Meter Socket Adapter (MSA) in Arizona's Salt River Project (SRP) Power Utility coverage area. ConnectDER's MSA is available in 17 states across the U.S., enabling solar installers to easily integrate solar systems into homes without requiring complex or expensive upgrades.

ConnectDER's Meter Socket Adapter

Most American homes were built between 40-60 years ago, with electrical boxes that are inadequate for distributed energy (DER) products like solar panels, energy storage or EV chargers. Upgrading a home's electrical panel can cost anywhere between $2,000 and $15,000, representing a $100 billion impediment to home electrification.

Installers in SRP's service territory have started using ConnectDER MSAs to simplify their solar interconnections. Green Muscle Solar in Sun City , Arizona was the first installer to utilize ConnectDER's adapter in SRP, which cut down on the time and labor needed to get the solar panels connected to the grid. "The homeowner was able to avoid a main panel upgrade by installing the ConnectDER MSA," reported Jim Wilber, owner of Green Muscle Solar. "We were one of the first to apply, and it eventually was approved and the process of getting SRP to install the MSA was easy." Utilizing SRP's PowerClerk portal, Mr. Wilber easily contacted the utility to install the new device to accelerate the residential solar installation. ConnectDER's device is approved in 17 states, including California, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Vermont, with more states expected to open within the year.

"Our guiding principle at ConnectDER is to make it easier, faster, and less expensive for anyone who wants to install solar power," said Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER. "Our Meter Socket Adapter will help SRP customers accelerate solar installations and expand solar to those who might otherwise have been discouraged by an expensive and burdensome installation process."

ConnectDER typically partners with solar developers and installers like Green Muscle Solar or SunRun to offer its MSA, allowing for the standardization of the installation of DERs. As a result, consumers save thousands of dollars in installation costs and components and shave off weeks to months of installation time.

"Bringing Solar MSAs to SRP is a success for ConnectDER and solar developers in Arizona," said Emily Peck, Market Analyst at ConnectDER. "Adoption of our technology by SRP is another step towards making clean energy accessible and affordable for every homeowner."

About ConnectDER

ConnectDER unlocks the massive potential of Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) by turning the meter socket into an all-in-one plug-in point for solar, batteries, electric vehicles, and beyond, with direct benefits for the user, the grid, and environment. Our solutions accelerate interconnection times, enhance safety, and eliminate typical installation costs. For more information, visit www.ConnectDER.com.

About SRP

SRP is a community-based, not-for-profit public power utility and the largest electricity provider in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area, serving approximately 1.1 million customers. SRP provides water to about half of the Valley's residents, delivering more than 244 billion gallons of water (750,000 acre-feet) each year, and manages a 13,000-square-mile watershed that includes an extensive system of reservoirs, wells, canals and irrigation laterals.

