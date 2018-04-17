Connected Car Show to Launch at CE Week in New York City

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) announced it is launching a new technology show and conference in conjunction with the popular CE Week show in New York City. The Connected Car Show will be co-located with CE Week New York and will take place June 20-21 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

The focus of the Connected Car Show will be to bring attention and awareness to changing vehicle technology trends on both the OEM and aftermarket sides of the vehicle, and showcase new technologies that can enhance the drive, whether they are factory- or aftermarket-installed. The exhibit floor will feature innovative companies whose connected-vehicle products currently drive the market.

In the accompanying seminars, a series of thought-provoking panels will explore the future of automotive technology and outline how autonomous technology will change the driving experience. In light of recent events, safety and the driver's changing role will be key issues. In addition, topics will cover how drivers and passengers interact with the vehicle for comfort, entertainment and information.

The new show complements MEA's existing KnowledgeFest tradeshow series, which informs, educates and supports the practices of retail establishments and technical professionals in the mobile electronics industry. KnowledgeFest is held in three cities — Long Beach, California, Dallas and Indianapolis, Indiana — in February, March and August, respectively.

"The Connected Car Show gives us a forum in front of the automotive industry and covering media to create dialogue that impacts the future of the driving experience," said Chris Cook, MEA president. "The exhibiting companies, speakers and attendees all have a vested interest in building or delivering products and features that mesh with evolving trends. We look forward to their participation in this important event."

About the Mobile Electronics Association

Mobile Electronics Association (MEA) is a trade association comprised of installing dealers and product vendors dedicated to serving the needs of the mobile electronics specialist industry. MEA owns and produces KnowledgeFest®, events in Long Beach, Indianapolis and Dallas that combine educational programming and vendor training with a trade show floor. MEA owns and publishes the monthly Mobile Electronics® magazine, which is the industry's #1 resource, as well as other digital media, including websites and the industry's e-newsletter Hotwire. MEA provides software and data-driven services to vendors and retailers.

About CT Lab Global Media

CT Lab Global Media is the result of a new partnership between IFA, the world's largest consumer electronics show, and NAPCO Media, a U.S. business-to-business media company, that offers consumer electronics and home appliances brands an unrivaled platform to connect with retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and buying groups. CT Lab Global Media hosts the industry's most prestigious events, produces the market's most creative digital experiences, and publishes the consumer technology industry's premier magazines and newsletters.

