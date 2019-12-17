Connected Home Devices Market Study 2019: Worldwide Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2017-2027)

DUBLIN, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Home Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This recent report on the connected home devices market offers report audiences a detailed market outlook with the help of a comprehensive analysis of the global market. The study on the connected home devices market evaluates the industry with respect to the historical and current market scenario, and provides a forecast for the period of 2019-2027.

Report readers gain help in business decision-making with the help of the findings and exclusive connected home devices market insights included in the publication. this report also provides an evaluation of the key connected home devices market dynamics that are likely to impact the market in the future.

The study also includes an in-depth assessment of the key industry trends and developments made by connected home devices market players. The publication is divided into vital sections that allows readers to gain an individual understanding of the connected home devices market.

Key Questions Answered in the Study

What are the key factors governing the growth of the connected home devices market? How much will the connected home devices market value in 2020? Which product type of connected home devices is likely to gain major popularity among end users? What are the success strategies that are driving the business growth of connected home devices market competitors? Which technology is expected gain major impetus in the connected home devices market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Connected Home Devices Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.4. Key Market Indicators

4.5. Global Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2027

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projection (US$ Bn)

4.5.2. Market Volume Projection (Million Units)

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Global Connected Home Devices Market - Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Global Connected Home Devices Market Revenue (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Product, 2017-2027

5.2.1. Lighting

5.2.1.1. Bulbs

5.2.1.2. Fixtures

5.2.2. Entertainment

5.2.2.1. Speakers

5.2.2.2. Television

5.2.2.3. Others

5.2.3. Security System

5.2.3.1. Security Cameras

5.2.3.2. Locks

5.2.3.3. Alarm Systems

5.2.4. Smart Thermostat

5.2.5. Others (Kitchen Appliances, Smart Plugs, Smart Curtains, Doorbells, etc.)

5.3. Product Comparison Matrix

5.4. Global Connected Home Devices Market Attractiveness, by Product



6. Global Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology

6.1. Overview & Definitions

6.2. Global Connected Home Devices Market Revenue (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2027

6.2.1. Device-based

6.2.2. Mobile

6.2.3. Hybrid

6.3. Technology Comparison Matrix

6.4. Global Connected Home Devices Market Attractiveness, by Technology



7. Global Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Global Connected Home Devices Market Revenue (US$ Bn and Million Units) Forecast, by Region, 2017-2027

7.2.1. North America

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Asia Pacific

7.2.4. Middle East & Africa

7.2.5. South America

7.3. Global Connected Home Devices Market Attractiveness, by Region



8. North America Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



9. Europe Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



10. Asia Pacific Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Middle East & Africa Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



12. South America Connected Home Devices Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix

13.2. Global Connected Home Devices Market Share Analysis (%), by Company, 2018

13.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Recent Developments, Strategy, Geographical Presence)

13.3.1. AB Electrolux

13.3.1.1. Overview

13.3.1.2. Financials

13.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.1.4. Recent Developments

13.3.1.5. Strategy

13.3.1.6. Geographical Presence

13.3.2. Analog Devices Inc.

13.3.3. General Electric Company

13.3.4. Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.5. Johnson Controls

13.3.6. LG Electronics

13.3.7. Panasonic Corporation

13.3.8. Phillips N.V.

13.3.9. Samsung Electronics

13.3.10. Schneider Electric

13.3.11. Siemens AG

13.3.12. Sony Corporation



14. Key Takeaways



