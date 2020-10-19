Connecticut Attorney Russ Berkowitz Recognized in the 27th Edition of Best Lawyers in America as One of the Top 6% of Private Practicing Attorneys in the United States

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connecticut personal injury and medical malpractice attorney, Russell Berkowitz from Berkowitz Hanna, was recently named in the top six percent of practicing attorneys in the country by the attorney-rating organization, Best Lawyers. Berkowitz, a Board Certified Civil Trial Advocate by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, graciously accepts this honor, attributing his recognition to the level of dedication and care that he provides to each of his clients.

Best Lawyers is a well-respected organization that recognizes outstanding attorneys. The process of becoming recognized by the organization is an arduous one that very few attorneys obtain. In determining which attorneys are deserving of this honor, Best Lawyers first accepts nominations from fellow attorneys. Once a candidate is nominated, Best Lawyers conducts an in-depth peer-review process by asking other practicing attorneys to vote on the nominee. At the end of the process, a select few are named Best Lawyers in a practice area for each jurisdiction. Best Lawyers recognizes attorneys in 137 different practice areas across 182 metropolitan regions.

Attorney Berkowitz has enjoyed considerable success over his career, representing clients in all types of Connecticut medical malpractice and personal injury cases. Over the past six years alone, Berkowitz has recovered more than 65 medical malpractice awards for $1,000,000.00 or more for clients, including the following substantial awards:

A $9 million award after a birth injury resulted in severe brain damage to a newborn baby

A $6.1 million settlement in a medical malpractice case involving a client who sustained a spinal cord injury during a routine neck surgery

A $5.25 million award in a medical malpractice lawsuit involving a client who suffered a stroke following her delivery, leading to permanent paralysis

A $5 million award in a medical malpractice case against a physician who failed to timely diagnose a client's bacterial infection, leading to catastrophic injuries

These victories are significant. However, what truly sets Attorney Berkowitz apart from many other Connecticut personal injury attorneys is his compassion and dedication to his clients, as well as society as a whole.

About Berkowitz Hanna

Berkowitz Hanna is a respected Connecticut personal injury law firm known for obtaining exceptional results for its clients. With offices located in Stamford, Danbury, Bridgeport, and Shelton, Berkowitz Hanna attorneys serve all of Connecticut, representing clients in a wide range of medical malpractice and personal injury matters. Russell Berkowitz, and the other experienced advocates at Berkowitz Hanna, can be reached by phone, email, or live chat.

CONTACT:

Russell Berkowitz

Berkowitz Hanna LLC

1177 Summer St 4th Floor

Stamford, CT 06905

(203) 324-7909

https://berkowitzlawfirm.com

