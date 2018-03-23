Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative Supports National Energy Education Day to Promote Informed Energy Consumption

As many people know, electricity is generated by central power plants, solar panels, fuel cells, hydroelectric dams and wind turbines. However, the process after it is generated is less clear to the average consumer. After generation, energy output is then transmitted and bid on, and procured by utility companies and alternate suppliers before it is finally distributed for end use. Variations in seasonal temperature, power plant fuel mix, time of day, transmission capacity and the bidding process all affect the final cost of electricity for the customer.

"At CMEEC, we work to inform our clientele on the entire lifecycle of the energy they use," said CMEEC CEO, Drew Rankin. "From generating the energy, to the bidding and procurement process, and delivering to their door or local business, as well as the added value provided by projects such as CMEEC's microgrids, solar gardens and other strategic assets. We believe keeping our customers informed and actively managing the lifecycle to their interests is the best for all those involved."

CMEEC is a public power entity that provides electric services to municipal utilities and participating wholesale customers. In 2017, CMEEC members saved 30 percent on average wholesale costs. Overall, CMEEC has provided over $159 million in total member return between wholesale costs and project participation since 2014, with a three-year average annual savings of about 35 percent.

The Connecticut Municipal Electric Energy Cooperative (CMEEC) is a public power entity that has provided electric services to municipal utilities and participating wholesale customers in New England for more than 40 years. By delivering sustained lower-cost energy solutions, the municipal utilities, in turn, provide electricity to roughly 100,000 residential, commercial / industrial and small business customers located in the area. CMEEC recently expanded its service area to include municipalities and organizations in neighboring states. CMEEC is headquartered in Norwich, Conn. For more information, visit www.cmeec.com.

