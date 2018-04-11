CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Intel Keynote and Session on Independent Living and the Smart Home

DALLAS, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates announced connected health research today showing 45% of current caregivers in the U.S. would pay for a home living service package for a loved one. The research firm's 360 View Update: Smart Home, Caregiving, and Aging-in-Place surveyed consumer and caregiver interest on a package that includes alerts about dangers in a loved one's home, alerts about emergencies, alerts about a loved one's whereabouts and the ability to locate them quickly, and a concierge service providing advice to caregivers.

Parks Associates: Caregivers: Interest in Buying a Home Living Service Package

Parks Associates will host the 22nd-annual CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference on May 22-24 in San Francisco to discuss new service and partnership opportunities for the smart home in independent living.

"More than one-third of caregivers interested in a home living service package are willing to pay $35 per month for this service," said Kristen Hanich, Research Analyst, Parks Associates. "The value propositions for many smart home technologies clearly translate into the independent living sector. At CONNECTIONS™, we will explore these crossover opportunities in connected health."

The research firm reports interfaces and features that cater to caregivers are core features of independent living solutions, as caregivers are often the primary buyer. Smartphones are by far the most preferred device for receiving these alerts.

CONNECTIONS™ features a keynote from Intel executives Dr. Melissa Gregg, Director of Research for Intel Smart Home, and Miles Kingston, General Manager, Smart Home Group, on May 24, 9:30 a.m. The keynote "Adding Value to Independent Living for a Growing Population" explores the potential of the smart home to enrich the lives of those aging in their homes by providing caregiving, connection, and companionship.

The panel "Independent Living: Serving Consumers at Home" follows the keynote and will examine the opportunities for providers, vendors, and caretakers. Confirmed session speakers include:

Christopher Baskin, CEO, American Two-Way

Joe Liu, CEO, Mivatek Smart Connect

Lainie Muller, Director, Wellness, Alarm.com

Jeffrey Weiner, VP, Product, Marketing and Sales, Mersoft

"With both smart home and connected health quickly gaining consumer adaptation, now is the time to put your go-to-market strategy together to leverage these synergistic solutions poised for explosive growth," said Christopher Baskin, CEO, American Two-Way.

"Research indicates that the vast majority of seniors would like to remain in their homes as long as possible, assuming they have the smart home technology to keep them safe and independent," said Joe Liu, CEO, Mivatek Smart Connect (formerly Mivatek). "I am excited to participate in this event, which will not only explore the latest technologies from a number of industry leaders in smart home technology but how we can potentially combine resources to bring these technologies to a wide consumer audience more effectively and more profitably."

"Parks Associates creates the right environment for people to meet, learn, and do business," said Jeffrey Weiner, VP, Product, Marketing and Sales, Mersoft. "The sessions are high-value, and the attendees are there to get work done. In past events, Mersoft has acquired new customers, gotten valuable product feedback, and learned a lot. We are looking forward to the next CONNECTIONS™ U.S."

