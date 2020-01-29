Conn's HomePlus Teams Up with DeAndre Hopkins and his Mother Sabrina Greenlee, to Renovate The Women's Home in Houston

"Conn's HomePlus is grateful for programs like this, which offer support services and help to those in the community that need it most," said Norm Miller, CEO of Conn's HomePlus. "As we enter into the new year, we could not think of a better way to give back than by upgrading the residence to provide the women and children living there a more comfortable home."

The Women's Home mission is to build communities that strengthen women and support families as they reclaim their stability. Eighty five percent of the residents have suffered trauma of abuse. The Conn's HomePlus contribution replaces outdated appliances and furniture, providing 52 new Serta Simmons mattresses, outfitting each resident with a new bed and upgrading the transitional housing program to ensure residents continue their journey to stability in a more comfortable and enjoyable space.

"The Women's Home has worked to support women and families since 1957," said Anna Coffey, CEO of The Women's Home. "We provide long-term care, support and safe spaces, as these women build the lives they deserve to have. Donations like these help enable us to provide maximum assistance for anyone needing to use our services. We are thankful to Conn's HomePlus for working with us as we're entering this new decade."

Transitional housing facilities like The Women's Home hold special meaning to DeAndre and Sabrina. Sabrina is a survivor of domestic abuse and founded the S.M.O.O.O.T.H. foundation with the goal of helping other victims. As a survivor, she lived to tell her story, finding hope in hopeless situations and vowing to share her testimony to heal as many people as possible. Witnessing his mother's battle first-hand, DeAndre is a huge advocate for S.M.O.O.O.T.H. and together, DeAndre and his mom have hosted multiple events to help raise money and awareness for the cause.

"It has always been a passion of mine to give back to the community and help those in need," said DeAndre Hopkins. "We noticed the great work The Women's Home is doing to provide shelter and support for the women and families in the Houston community. This new year, I'm excited to partner with Conn's HomePlus and my mom to help them continue to push their mission."

Alongside DeAndre, Sabrina delivered words of empowerment and encouragement to the women at The Women's Home.

Through initiatives facilitated via Conn's Cares, the Conn's HomePlus philanthropic arm, nearly $850,000 in funds and products have been extended to local, community-based third-party charitable organizations since 2017.

About Conn's, Inc.

Conn's HomePlus is a specialty retailer currently operating 135+ retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

The Company's primary product categories include:

Furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses;

Home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges;

Consumer electronics, including LED, OLED, QLED, Ultra HD, and internet-ready televisions, gaming consoles, home theater and portable audio equipment; and

Home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Additionally, Conn's HomePlus offers a variety of products on a seasonal basis. Unlike many of its competitors, Conn's HomePlus provides flexible in-house credit options for its customers in addition to third-party financing programs and third-party lease-to-own payment plans.

