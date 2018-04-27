ConocoPhillips' Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

News provided by

Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

07:30 ET

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--ConocoPhillips (Houston, Texas) saw a long period of asset sales and cost reductions pay off in the first quarter, with earnings jumping 50% from the same period last year despite an overall decline in oil production. The U.S., however, proved fertile ground for extraction, leading the oil giant to keep its $5.5 billion spending outlook for the year unchanged. Industrial Info is tracking $54 billion in active projects involving ConocoPhillips, including nearly $18 billion worth nearing or under construction.

Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects from ConocoPhillips, including major developments spanning the U.S., Canada and Australia.

For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn. For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com  or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com.

William Ploch

713-783-5147

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conocophillips-outlook-brightens-with-5-5-billion-in-spending-for-2018--an-industrial-info-news-alert-300637776.html

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrialinfo.com

Also from this source

Apr 26, 2018, 07:30 ET Industrial Info Launches 2018 North American Construction Skilled...

Apr 26, 2018, 07:15 ET As New Hampshire Takes a Pass on Northern Pass Transmission...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

ConocoPhillips' Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

News provided by

Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

07:30 ET