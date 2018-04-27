ConocoPhillips' Outlook Brightens with $5.5 Billion in Spending for 2018, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--ConocoPhillips (Houston, Texas) saw a long period of asset sales and cost reductions pay off in the first quarter, with earnings jumping 50% from the same period last year despite an overall decline in oil production. The U.S., however, proved fertile ground for extraction, leading the oil giant to keep its $5.5 billion spending outlook for the year unchanged. Industrial Info is tracking $54 billion in active projects involving ConocoPhillips, including nearly $18 billion worth nearing or under construction.
Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects from ConocoPhillips, including major developments spanning the U.S., Canada and Australia.
