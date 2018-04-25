CANONSBURG, Pa., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC, the general partner of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR), today announced a cash distribution $0.5125 per unit to all limited partner unitholders and the holder of the general partner interest. The distribution to all unitholders of the Partnership will be made on May 15, 2018 to such holders of record at the close of business on May 8, 2018.

About CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE: CCR) is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE: CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high-Btu North Appalachian thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Contacts:

Investor:

Mitesh Thakkar, (724) 485-3133

miteshthakkar@consolenergy.com

Media:

Zach Smith, (724) 485-4017

zacherysmith@consolenergy.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consol-coal-resources-announces-distribution-for-first-quarter-of-2018-300635943.html

SOURCE CONSOL Coal Resources LP

Related Links

http://www.ccrlp.com

