Constant Pharmaceuticals, LLC Announces European Patent Issuance for TXA127 in Treatment of Stroke

"This new patent is an important component of our strategy in developing a treatment for stroke recovery," said Richard Franklin, Chief Executive Officer of Constant Pharmaceuticals, LLC. "TXA127 has shown striking effects in three animal models of stroke recovery. Unlike tPA and other drugs attempting to target the acute stroke period, TXA127 can be given weeks to months after the stroke, and it leads to a return to near normal function that is permanent, even after the treatment is stopped. If these results can be replicated in our upcoming Phase 2 trial, there is the opportunity to transform the treatment and care of patients suffering from stroke."

About 800,000 new cases of stroke occur annually in the U.S and another 1.1 million new cases in Europe. Approximately 3.5 million stroke survivors in U.S. and over 5 million stroke survivors in Europe have ongoing mobility issues, and there are no currently approved medications for such impairments.

Constant's Chairman of the Advisory Board, Seth Finklestein, MD, commented, "The data to date indicate that TXA127 has the potential to help thousands of patients recovering from stroke."

This EPO patent is the fourth issued patent covering the treatment of stroke for Constant. The company has previously received two issuances in the United States and a recent issuance in Japan. Constant plans to initiate the Phase 2 clinical trial in stroke recovery in early 2019.

