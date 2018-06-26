Construction Chemicals Industry 2015-2022: Global Strategic Business Report 2018

DUBLIN, June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Construction Chemicals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Sectors:
Product Segments
- Protective Coatings & Sealers
- Caulks & Adhesives
- Cement & Asphalt Additives
- Grouts & Mortars
- Polymer Flooring
- Others
End-Use Sectors
- Residential Construction
- Non-Residential Construction
- Non-Building Construction
The report profiles 215 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Netherlands)
- Antas Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
- Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
- BASF SE (Germany)
- Bostik, Inc. (USA)
- Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
- GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
- RPM International, Inc. (USA)
- DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
- Tremco Incorporated (USA)
- Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC (USA)
- Selena FM S.A. Group (Poland)
- Sika AG (Switzerland)
- The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Construction Chemicals
Addressing the Diverse Construction Needs
Current & Future Analysis
Demand in Linear Relationship with Construction Sector
Non-Residential Construction
the Primary End-use Market
Developing Economies Drive Momentum
Rise of New Production Facilities in Emerging Markets
R&D Investments Continue to Improve
2. COMPETITION
Construction Chemicals Processing
Value Chain
Leading Players
Consolidation Activity Picks Up Pace
Construction Additives Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
Demand for Cement Additives Gains Strength
Construction Chemicals Innovate to Improve Energy Efficiency
Demand on Rise in Roofing Restoration
Government Regulations Drive Demand for Green Construction Chemicals
Sustainable Products Gain Popularity
Concrete Solutions Witness Notable Innovations
High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance Concrete
Demand for Ready-mix Concrete Boosts Consumption of Admixtures
Demand on Rise for Waterproofing Admixtures
Polycarboxylate Admixtures Grow in Demand
Strong Demand in Developing Economies to Boost Lignosulfonate-based Concrete Admixtures Market
Demand for Low Maintenance Construction Benefits Demand for Polyurethane Sealants
Infrastructure upgrades Spur Consumption of Bituminous Sealants and Caulks
High Performance Colored Materials Attract Attention
Eco-Friendly & Odor-Free Adhesive Alternatives Gain Demand
4. KEY GROWTH INDICATORS
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Construction - A Major Market
Urbanization - A Mega Growth Driver
Rise in Real Estate Investments Extend Opportunities
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/ DEVELOPMENTS
Florock Polymer Flooring Introduces FloroMica System
Schluter-Systems Introduces Thin-Set Mortars
BASF Introduces MasterEmaco T 5000
Setcrete Introduces New BULLDOG Adhesive Sealant
Bostik Introduces Hydroment Vivid Cement-Based Grout
Lapolla Industries Launches WALL-LOK Exterior Elastomeric Wall Coating for Waterproofing
Saint Gobain Introduces Technical Mortars
LATICRETE Introduces TRI-LITE Mortar
Henkel Introduces NO MORE NAILS WET GRAB Adhesives for Construction
LIQUID NAILS Brand Introduces FUZE*IT All Surface Construction Adhesive
BASF Introduces Waterproofing Solutions for Concrete Protection in South Asia
BASF Introduces MasterEase Admixture Range for Low-Viscosity Concrete
BASF Introduces MasterProtect C 350 Hydrophobic Coating
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Firestone Building Products to Acquire Gaco Western
SCIGRIP Acquires Glue Boss
VersaFlex and Renner Coatings Sign Partnership Agreement
AkzoNobel Acquires BASF's Global Industrial Coatings Business
Arizona Polymer Flooring Acquires Super-Krete International
BASF to Commence Production of Tile Adhesives at Podolsk Plant
BASF to Acquire Henkel's Western European Flooring, Tiling and Waterproofing Business
Zenyatta Signs Agreement with Larisplast to Develop Concrete Admixtures
Sika Acquires FRC Industries
BASF Sets up New Construction Chemicals Plant in Sri Lanka
Dow and DuPont to Merge Operations
BASF Commences Operations at Concrete Admixtures Production Plant in India
BASF Starts New Concrete Admixture Plant in Bac Giang, Vietnam
Kale Group Closes Construction Chemicals Plant in Russia
BASF Expands Construction Chemicals Production in Russia
Tremco Group Acquires Chemtron
Sika Starts New Mortar Products Plant in North America
Bostik Opens New Ceramic Tile Adhesives Plant in the US
BASF Starts New Concrete Admixtures Plant in Nigeria
Fosroc to Acquire majority Stake in Idea Kimya, Turkey
American Securities Acquires Royal Adhesives and Sealants from Arsenal Capital Partners
BASF Sets Up Construction Chemicals Plant in India
Sika Acquires Construction Technologies Australia
Sika to Acquire BMI Product
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
Akzo Nobel Chemicals AG (Netherlands)
Antas Chemical Co., Ltd. (China)
Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (USA)
BASF SE (Germany)
Bostik, Inc. (USA)
Franklin International, Inc. (USA)
GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. (USA)
H.B. Fuller Company (USA)
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Mapei S.p.A. (Italy)
RPM International, Inc. (USA)
DAP Products, Inc. (USA)
Tremco Incorporated (USA)
Royal Adhesives and Sealants LLC (USA)
Selena FM S.A. Group (Poland)
Sika AG (Switzerland)
The Dow Chemical Company (USA)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 215 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 255)
- The United States (152)
- Canada (11)
- Japan (3)
- Europe (43)
- France (5)
- Germany (7)
- The United Kingdom (13)
- Italy (1)
- Spain (3)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (42)
- Middle East (2)
- Latin America (2)
