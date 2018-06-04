Construction Equipment Market by Type, Category, Emission Regulation, Aftertreatment Device, Power Output, Application, Rental Equipment, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

The construction equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 199.18 Billion by 2025 from an estimated size of USD 146.17 Billion in 2018.



The upcoming infrastructural projects and increased government spending have led to an increase in construction activities. Additionally, with the advancements in technology, the equipment have become more fuel-efficient with lower emission levels and have enhanced safety and better-handling features.



Road roller is the fastest growing equipment in the market by equipment type. Its increasing use can be attributed to the increasing need for roads in developing countries such as India and China along with major road development projects such as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which aims to connect China with Central Asia and create a modern silk route.



The tier-5 emission regulation engines are projected to have the largest market share, by emission regulation, of construction equipment by 2025. The countries in North America such as Canada, the US, and Mexico are speculated to have enforced these regulations by 2025. Additionally it is speculated that Japan will also follow these regulations once they are in effect.



The earthmoving equipment category is the largest segment of the construction equipment market, by equipment category. A majority of construction equipment are used to carry, dig, spread, or move earth or materials. The material-handling equipment category is the fastest-growing segment as these equipment provide protection for materials, goods, and products in the process of manufacturing, distribution, consumption, and disposal.



Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) is projected to be the largest segment of the construction equipment market by aftertreatment devices. This is due to the stringent emission regulations that are speculated to be implemented in the Asia Pacific region.



Construction equipment that use alternate fuels such as CNG, LNG, and RNG are projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. As these fuels reduce emissions by 25-40% compared with diesel, their use as primary fuels in construction equipment is projected to increase significantly.



Construction equipment with 200-400 hp power output are projected to be the fastest-growing segment. The market for these equipment in Asia Oceania is expected to grow at a faster rate as the requirement for infrastructure development in developing economies such as China and India is growing steadily. With the increasing government spending, these markets are expected to have higher growth.



Infrastructure is not only the largest but also the fastest-growing segment of the construction equipment market by application. Equipment such as crawler excavator, wheeled loader, motor grader, crawler dozer, asphalt finisher, and road roller are used to develop bridges, roads, and tunnels. Due to the increase in infrastructure projects, the demand for these equipment will also increase.



Asia Pacific is the largest market for rental construction equipment. This can be attributed to its huge vehicle parc of construction equipment. With increasing population and urbanization, the demand for infrastructure development, housing, and office space in this region is projected to increase significantly over the next few years. Thus, it is expected to be the largest market for rental construction equipment.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

3.2 Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Category

3.3 Construction Equipment Market, By Emission Regulation Stage

3.4 Construction Equipment Market, By Aftertreatment Device

3.5 Construction Equipment Market, By Power Output

3.6 Construction Equipment Market, By Application

3.7 Construction Equipment Market, By Propulsion Type

3.8 Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Application



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global Construction Equipment Market

4.2 Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

4.3 Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Category

4.4 Construction Equipment Market, By Emission Regulation Stage

4.5 Construction Equipment Market, By Aftertreatment Device

4.6 Construction Equipment Market, By Power Output

4.7 Construction Equipment Market, By Propulsion Type

4.8 Construction Equipment Market, By Application

4.9 Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Application

4.10 Construction Equipment Market, By Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increased Investment in Infrastructure to Boost the Demand for Construction Equipment

5.1.1.2 Increasing Demand for Smart City Projects to Uplift the Construction Equipment Requirement

5.1.1.3 Upcoming Emission Regulations to Boost Advancements in Ohv Engine & Exhaust Technologies

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 High Cost of Equipment to Hinder the Construction Equipment Market Growth

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Renting Or Leasing of Construction Equipment to Upsurge the Overall Equipment Demand

5.1.3.2 Autonomous Construction Equipment to Bring Changes in the Construction Industry During the Forecast Period

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Lack of Standardization and High Production Cost are Major Challenges for Manufacturers



6 Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Articulated Dump Truck

6.3 Asphalt Finisher

6.4 Backhoe Loader

6.5 Crawler Dozer

6.6 Crawler Excavator

6.7 Crawler Loader

6.8 Mini Excavators

6.9 Motor Grader

6.10 Motor SCRaper

6.11 Road Roller

6.12 Rigid Dump Truck

6.13 RTLT-Masted

6.14 RTLT-Telescopic

6.15 Skid-Steer Loader

6.16 Wheeled Excavator

6.17 Wheeled Loader <_0 />6.18 Wheeled Loader >80hp



7 Construction Equipment Market, By Equipment Category

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Earthmoving Equipment

7.3 Material-Handling Equipment

7.4 Heavy Construction Vehicles

7.5 Other Equipment



8 Construction Equipment Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Infrastructure

8.3 Commercial Buildings

8.4 Residential Buildings

8.5 Industrial Buildings



9 Construction Equipment Market, By Power Output

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Market for <_00 hp="hp" construction="construction" />9.3 Market for 101-200 hp Construction Equipment

9.4 Market for 201-400 hp Construction Equipment

9.5 Market for >400 hp Construction Equipment



10 Construction Equipment Market, By Emission Regulation Stage

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Stage II

10.3 Stage III

10.4 Stage IIIA

10.5 Stage IIIB

10.6 Stage IV

10.7 Stage V

10.8 Stage VI

10.9 Tier 3

10.10 Tier 4

10.11 Tier 5



11 Construction Equipment Aftertreatment Device Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

11.3 Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

11.4 Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

11.5 Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)



12 Construction Equipment Market, By Propulsion Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Diesel

12.3 Gasoline

12.4 CNG/LNG/RNG



13 Construction Equipment Rental Market, By Application

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Infrastructure

13.3 Commercial Buildings

13.4 Residential Buildings

13.5 Industrial Buildings



14 Construction Equipment Market, By Region



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 New Product Developments

15.3.2 Expansions

15.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15.3.4 Partnerships/Agreements/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures



16 Company Profile

16.1 Caterpillar

16.2 Volvo Construction Equipment

16.3 Komatsu

16.4 CNH Industrial

16.5 Liebherr

16.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery

16.7 Terex

16.8 John Deere

16.9 Zoomlion

16.10 JCB

16.11 Additional CPS

16.11.1 Europe

16.11.1.1 Atlas Copco AB

16.11.1.2 Sandvik Group

16.11.1.3 Wirtgen Group

16.11.1.4 Ammann

16.11.2 US

16.11.2.1 Manitowoc

16.11.2.2 Astec Industries

16.11.3 Asia Pacific

16.11.3.1 Doosan

16.11.3.2 XCMG

16.11.3.3 Liugong

16.11.3.4 Hyundai Heavy Industries

16.11.3.5 Kobe Steel

16.11.3.6 Sumitomo Heavy Industrie



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pn4pmv/construction?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/construction-equipment-market-by-type-category-emission-regulation-aftertreatment-device-power-output-application-rental-equipment-and-region---global-forecast-to-2025-300658171.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

