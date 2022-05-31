Construction Machinery Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from APAC |Driven by the Increased Investment in Infrastructure|Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Construction Machinery Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Construction Machinery Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Construction Machinery Market: Product Landscape

The construction machinery market share growth in the earthmoving machinery segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing investment in the infrastructure industry to improve facilities in the government and private sectors is providing growth opportunities for the vendors in the earthmoving machinery segment of the market in focus. The rapid growth in urbanization, especially in developing countries, will lead to an increase in the number of megacities during the forecast period.

Construction Machinery Market: Geography Landscape

51% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for construction machinery in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The rising number of projects such as roads, dams, airports, and others will facilitate the construction machinery market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Construction Machinery Market: Vendor Analysis

The construction machinery market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The construction machinery market report offers information on several market vendors that include AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. among others.

AB Volvo - This company offers excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers, rigid haulers, asphalt pavers, and compactors.

This company offers excavators, wheel loaders, articulated haulers, rigid haulers, asphalt pavers, and compactors. To know about all the major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, and 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Related Reports:

The concrete machinery market share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. Download a sample now!

share is expected to increase by USD 7.06 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.85%. The construction equipment rental market share is expected to increase by USD 28.86 billion from 2019 to 2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.12%. Download a sample now!

Construction Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 31.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.97 Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., CNH Industrial NV, Deere & Co., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Komatsu Ltd., Liebherr-International AG, and Terex Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Construction machinery and heavy trucks.

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Earthmoving machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 18: Earthmoving machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Material handling machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 20: Material handling machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Concrete and road construction machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 22: Concrete and road construction machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Other machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Other machinery - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 24: Other machinery - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 47: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 48: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 49: AB Volvo-Key news



Exhibit 50: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 52: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 54: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 CNH Industrial NV

Exhibit 56: CNH Industrial NV - Overview



Exhibit 57: CNH Industrial NV - Business segments



Exhibit 58: CNH Industrial NV- Key news



Exhibit 59: CNH Industrial NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: CNH Industrial NV - Segment focus

10.6 Deere & Co.

Exhibit 61: Deere & Co. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Deere & Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Deere & Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Deere & Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Doosan Bobcat Inc.

Exhibit 65: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Doosan Bobcat Inc.-Key news



Exhibit 68: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Doosan Bobcat Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 74: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 76: Komatsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Komatsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Komatsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Komatsu Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 80: Liebherr-International AG - Overview



Exhibit 81: Liebherr-International AG - Product and service



Exhibit 82: Liebherr-International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Terex Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Terex Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Terex Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 86: Terex Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 J

Bamford Excavators Ltd 118

Komatsu Ltd 120

Liebherr-International AG 122

Terex Corp 124

Appendix 126

Scope of the report 127

Currency conversion rates for US$ 128

Research methodology 130

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio