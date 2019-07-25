Construction Solutions receives the "A,A" in Quality and Service award from David Weekley Homes for the 2nd time

PHOENIX, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Solutions was one of the lucky trading partners to be awarded an "A" in Quality and "A" in service via the David Weekley annual trading partners survey. Participants of the annual trading partners survey consisted of David Weekley team members. These members are in contact with their trading partners on a quarterly basis. During this process the team members will discuss improvements that are needed as well as areas that have met or exceeded expectations.

For More Info: www.newconstructionsolutions.com

Craig Liston, National Sales Manager of Construction Solutions says, "We are truly honored by this award and company achievement. This quarterly process helps us stay ahead of any potential issues that may arise in the field. We get immediate feedback so we can tackle any issue head on or continue on a path when any positive feedback is given."

"By having the quarterly surveys, the staff at Construction Solutions gets to know the team members at David Weekley Homes. So, when questions or issues do arise, they can be solved and addressed immediately because we know who to contact," says Jeremy Valentine, General Manager of Construction Solutions.

David Weekley's Director of Supply Chain Services John Schiegg stated, "The David Weekley Homes experience goes beyond our company, so we're continually challenging our National Trade Partners to meet the highest standards of quality and service, which allows us to offer a world-class experience for our homebuyers. Construction Solutions has continually exemplified our standards across the board and we congratulate them on this well-deserved win."

About Construction Solutions

Construction Solutions, is a specialty residential and commercial building products company based in Phoenix, Arizona. The company was founded in 2004. Shane Mustoe, the President and founder, was a successful contractor who saw a need to design and build creative, yet practical dryer vent solutions for the building trades. Built by the trades for the trades, Construction Solutions DBX dryer vent boxes with optional trim rings reflect the field knowledge from trade contractors who work with Construction Solutions products. The result is thoughtfully designed and practical products to show customers a better way.

To date, Construction Solutions dryer vent boxes with optional trim rings are used by many prominent residential home builders and subcontractors throughout North America. These companies count on Construction Solutions expertise, dependability and innovation to support growing businesses. Its focus is on providing customers with thoughtful, well planned and field-tested product solutions.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 13 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

