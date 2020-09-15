Consumer Attitudes Towards Screen Time During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Opportunities for Brand-Consumer Engagement - COVID-19 Consumer Survey Insights - Weeks 1-10" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on consumers' attitudes towards screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how this is reflecting in their lifestyle choices in the wake of lockdown measures being implemented by the governments.



This report tracks changes in consumer sentiment, lifestyles, attitudes, and behaviors stemming from the global coronavirus outbreak. The consumer insight offered throughout the report is drawn from the publisher's Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker Consumer Survey, a weekly survey that was carried out in 11 countries starting from March 25 2020.



Scope

Consumers are spending more time on social media during the pandemic.

Consumers turn to online reviews to receive product information.

Ordering food deliveries is popular during the pandemic.

People are taking advantage of free online cooking lessons during the outbreak.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Brand Engagement Overview Category Breakdown Take-Outs

