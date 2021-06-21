Consumer Attorneys' Partners Cohen and Mizrahi Selected as Super Lawyers Rising Stars

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters' national legal ranking publication, Super Lawyers, named Consumer Attorneys' partners as 2021 rising stars.

Founding partners Daniel C. Cohen and Joseph H. Mizrahi, the firm's Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) chair, earned the nationally regarded, unbiased, and peer-reviewed title. To be listed, attorneys must undergo a selection process evaluating 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Daniel C. Cohen, founding partner of Consumer Attorneys Joseph H. Mizrahi, Consumer Attorneys' Americans with Disabilities (ADA) department chair

Next, Super Lawyers candidates are reevaluated by a panel of top-rated attorneys in their primary practice areas. From here, only 5% of United States attorneys pass the final selection and only 2.5% of attorneys are selected as rising stars, an accolade Super Lawyers reserves for accomplished legal professionals younger than 40 or still in their first 10 years of practice.

Cohen has a proven record of effectively representing consumers across the United States in class action lawsuits, securing both monetary awards and non-monetary relief on their behalf in numerous cases. He also counsels visually-impaired individuals who believe their rights under the ADA have been violated in both physical and digital spaces.

Mizrahi has led hundreds of class action and individual litigations seeking injunctive and monetary relief against both publicly traded and private corporations that violate the ADA. These litigations focus on vindicating the rights of the visually impaired who regularly encounter various barriers on company websites and other places of public accommodation.

"I'm happy to be recognized among my peers as one of the top attorneys within the consumer law practice," said Cohen. "My team is passionate about holding credit reporting agencies accountable and giving clients their life back after identity theft. Now, I have this honor to support my commitment."

About Consumer Attorneys

Consumer Attorneys is a dedicated team of attorneys that protects consumer rights nationwide. Their team helps consumers fight credit reporting agencies, background check companies, and debt collectors. Their services include protection against identity theft, credit reporting errors, and background check errors. Find out more at consumerattorneys.com.

News Contact: Clarissa Schearer, Axia Public Relations for Consumer Attorneys, 888-773-4768

SOURCE Consumer Attorneys