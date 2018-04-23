Consumers Energy, Nest Announce Goal to Provide 10,000 Free Thermostats to Michigan Households

In addition, people can help their neighbors in need this month through The Power Project, sponsored by Nest. Nest will donate 10 percent of the proceeds from sales of its thermostats through Consumers Energy's online store, www.ConsumersEnergyStore.com, through April 30 to nonprofits that help people with their energy bills.

"Our commitment to world-class performance, delivering hometown service, means we're focused on providing energy solutions for every household we serve, especially those who need it most," said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy's president and chief executive officer.

"We're excited to be Nest's partner in Michigan to make a difference in so many people's lives," Poppe said. "We want to be part of the solution to help our friends, family and neighbors to reduce energy waste and lower their monthly energy bills."

The average household nationwide spends less than 4 percent of its budget on energy costs, but those costs can pose a challenge for low-income families. As many as one in five households spends at least 20 percent of its budget on energy bills. Learn more at www.nest.com/powerproject.

"Creating a home that takes care of the people inside it and the world around it has been Nest's mission since day one," said Jeff Hamel, head of energy partnerships at Nest. "We've joined with Habitat for Humanity, Fannie Mae and energy providers across the country this Earth Day to bring this mission to life through The Power Project, to connect families with the tools and programs that can help alleviate the burden of high energy costs. Every family deserves to have heat in the cold and light in the dark."

"We want to take action. Providing free thermostats will help households take control of their energy costs, leaving money for other essential needs," Poppe said. "We want to raise awareness and turn households on to the programs we already offer that lower monthly energy bills."

Consumers Energy has helped thousands of Michigan families through its Helping Neighbors program, which helps lower monthly bills by increasing the energy efficiency of homes. Helping Neighbors conducts free home energy assessments, installs energy-saving measures and provides information about how households can take additional steps.

Consumers Energy offers a variety of energy efficiency programs for all homes and businesses, and it has helped customers reduce their bills by over $1.5 billion since 2009.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.

Take action today

FREE THERMOSTATS: Consumers Energy will provide thermostats to 10,000 income-eligible families over the next three years. To learn more or see if you qualify, do the following:

Go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com/myhome. Click "Energy Assessments," then click "Helping Neighbors."

Or call 877-448-9433.

PROCEEDS FOR NONPROFITS: Ten percent of proceeds from sales of Nest thermostats at www.ConsumersEnergyStore.com will go to nonprofit organizations.

HELP IS AVAILABLE: Anyone having trouble paying their bill to call 2-1-1. Or go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com/assistance to learn more about available help.

