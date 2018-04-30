Consumers Energy Reaching Out to Customers in Need to Provide Help for Energy Costs after Cold April

"We don't want people to wait and fall behind before they connect with help that can keep the lights on and keep homes safe and comfortable," said Brian Rich, Consumers Energy's senior vice president of customer experience. "Help is available today for those who need it."

To get started, Consumers Energy encourages people to dial 2-1-1, a free statewide service that connects people with resources in their community. The 2-1-1 helpline and website refer people to essential human services, including energy bill assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"This was a long winter that stretched well into April. For people struggling to catch up on winter energy bills, Consumers Energy is here to help," Rich said. "Our natural gas costs are 60 percent lower than a decade ago, but we know that people still may be struggling with payments after heating their homes around the clock."

Help is available now through two programs -- the Consumers Energy CARE Program and State Emergency Relief:

More than 5,000 spots remain in the CARE Program, a long-term plan that provides monthly bill discounts and forgives past-due balances to reward consistent payment and ongoing participation. Find more information at www.ConsumersEnergy.com/CARE.

For emergency situations, State Emergency Relief offers bill assistance to eligible households through May 31 . Contact your local state Department of Health and Human Services office or apply online at www.mibridges.michigan.gov.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to www.ConsumersEnergy.com.

