Consumers Prefer Email for Discovering Black Friday Deals According to PissedConsumer Survey

Online consumer advocacy and review website, PissedConsumer.com, conducted a survey on trends and expectations surrounding Black Friday 2023. Among the results, consumers say they prefer to learn about Black Friday deals via email.

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PissedConsumer.com surveyed 2970 consumers about their Black Friday 2023 shopping plans and expectations. Results include a majority of respondents saying they don't intend to shop on Black Friday at all and email being the most likely way shoppers will learn about discounts.

"This year's Black Friday survey gave us some expected responses and some surprises," said Michael Podolsky, CEO of PissedConsumer.com. "One of the biggest surprises was just how little consumers say they rely on print ads from retailers to learn about Black Friday deals. Once a staple of organizing Black Friday shopping plans, print ads now account for only 4.9% of how consumers discover these deals. Instead, shoppers are learning about Black Friday sales mostly via email, online ads, websites, and social media platforms."

Of consumers surveyed, 25.7% said they learn about Black Friday deals via email. Another 24.5% say they find sales via online ads. Websites are where 24% report learning about these offers. Finally, 7.8% say they rely on social media platforms for this information. Together, 82% of consumers learn about Black Friday deals online as opposed to via print ads, from family and friends, and via other means.

Additional insights from the PissedConsumer 2023 Black Friday survey include:

67.4% of consumers say they don't plan to shop on Black Friday.

41.3% of consumers plan to shop only online.

The product category most consumers intend to purchase on Black Friday is electronics.

32.3% of consumers expecting to shop on Black Friday say they will spend $100 -500.

-500. Only 6.3% of those reporting they won't shop on Black Friday say inflation is a consideration.

"Another interesting finding from the 2023 Black Friday survey is that single-day holiday shopping events might hold less sway over shoppers," said Michael Podolsky. "We saw an increase in consumers saying they no longer have a favorite holiday shopping event - such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Small Business Saturday - now 60%, up six points from 2022. As many retailers continue to extend 'Black Friday' deals for several days to weeks, the overlap of continuous discounts could have an impact on that decline in enthusiasm for single-day sales."

To learn more about the PissedConsumer Black Friday survey and view the full results, please visit https://www.pissedconsumer.com/blog/wp-content/uploads/pdfs/16423.pdf.

