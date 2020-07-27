Contact Center Analytics Industry Assessment 2020-2027 with Detailed Profiles of 42 Players Including Cisco, Five9, Oracle and SAP

DUBLIN, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contact Center Analytics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 8th edition of the report. The 146-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global Contact Center Analytics Market to Reach US$2.6 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Center Analytics estimated at US$963.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% over the period 2020-2027.



On-Demand, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premises segment is readjusted to a revised 14.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 37.9% share of the global Contact Center Analytics market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 14.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Contact Center Analytics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$285.1 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.58% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$456 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.8% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.9% and 13.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$456 Million by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

x, Inc.

CallMiner, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Enghouse Interactive

Five9, Inc.

Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc.

Genpact Ltd.

Mitel Networks Corporation

NICE Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Servion Global Solutions

Verint Systems, Inc.

Total Companies Profiled: 42

