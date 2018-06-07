Contact Center Market Opportunities for UC Solutions: 2018 report Based on 2017 Survey of IT Decision Makers

DUBLIN, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
In a 2017 global survey of IT decision makers, 37 percent listed access to advanced features/capabilities as a top-three benefit of cloud technology. An increasing number of companies want a single solution for their contact center and UC components and tools. In the same global 2017 survey, 22 percent of IT decision makers state that a broad portfolio which allows for one-stop shopping is a key factor in choosing a cloud services provider.
They aim to: simplify application adoption, purchasing, and support; reduce IT costs and latency when customer contacts shift between agents and channels. Service providers are answering the call with new deployment and consumption models that lower the barriers for organizations seeking more sophisticated customer care capabilities. The research service evaluates trends in demand and adoption of agile customer care solutions which are increasingly required for businesses to succeed in today's on-demand society.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Executive Summary-CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- State of the Market
3. Market Definitions
- Market Definitions-Omni-channel Contact Center
- Market Definitions-Unified Communications
- Integrated Contact Center/Unified Communications Solution Types
4. Market Trends
- Mass Migration to Multi-modal Solution Sets
- Contact Center Interaction Channels-Current and Future Plans
- Contact Center Plans for Integration
- Market Trends-Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting Goals
- Average Contact Center Talk Time
- Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Infrastructure Trends
- Omni-channel Contact Center Strategy Challenges
- Hybrid Premises-based/Hosted Environments
- Access to New Capabilities
- Unified Platforms
- Ongoing Provider Consolidation
5. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
6. Market Forecasts
- North America Contact Center Market Forecasts
- North America Unified Communications Market Forecasts
7. Use Cases
- Contact Center/UC Integration Solutions Overview
- Contact Center/UC Integration Examples
- Customer Reference-MyOutDesk Enhances Customer Relations with RingCentral
- Customer Reference-Vivonet Optimizes Business with Genesys
- Customer Reference-Sign Solutions Innovates with StarLeaf
- Customer Reference-iCruise Sails Smoothly with 8x8
- Customer Reference-Firefly Cuts Costs and Increases Efficiencies with Vonage
8. The Last Word
9. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- 8x8
- Firefly
- Genesys
- iCruise
- MyOutDesk
- Sign Solutions
- StarLeaf
- Vivonet
- Vonage
