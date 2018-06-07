Contact Center Market Opportunities for UC Solutions: 2018 report Based on 2017 Survey of IT Decision Makers

In a 2017 global survey of IT decision makers, 37 percent listed access to advanced features/capabilities as a top-three benefit of cloud technology. An increasing number of companies want a single solution for their contact center and UC components and tools. In the same global 2017 survey, 22 percent of IT decision makers state that a broad portfolio which allows for one-stop shopping is a key factor in choosing a cloud services provider.



They aim to: simplify application adoption, purchasing, and support; reduce IT costs and latency when customer contacts shift between agents and channels. Service providers are answering the call with new deployment and consumption models that lower the barriers for organizations seeking more sophisticated customer care capabilities. The research service evaluates trends in demand and adoption of agile customer care solutions which are increasingly required for businesses to succeed in today's on-demand society.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Executive Summary-CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

State of the Market

3. Market Definitions

Market Definitions-Omni-channel Contact Center

Market Definitions-Unified Communications

Integrated Contact Center/Unified Communications Solution Types

4. Market Trends

Mass Migration to Multi-modal Solution Sets

Contact Center Interaction Channels-Current and Future Plans

Contact Center Plans for Integration

Market Trends-Factors Preventing Contact Centers from Meeting Goals

Average Contact Center Talk Time

Enterprise Communications and Collaboration Infrastructure Trends

Omni-channel Contact Center Strategy Challenges

Hybrid Premises-based/Hosted Environments

Access to New Capabilities

Unified Platforms

Ongoing Provider Consolidation

5. Market Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

6. Market Forecasts

North America Contact Center Market Forecasts

North America Unified Communications Market Forecasts

7. Use Cases

Contact Center/UC Integration Solutions Overview

Contact Center/UC Integration Examples

Customer Reference-MyOutDesk Enhances Customer Relations with RingCentral

Customer Reference-Vivonet Optimizes Business with Genesys

Customer Reference-Sign Solutions Innovates with StarLeaf

Customer Reference-iCruise Sails Smoothly with 8x8

Customer Reference-Firefly Cuts Costs and Increases Efficiencies with Vonage

8. The Last Word

9. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



8x8

Firefly

Genesys

iCruise

MyOutDesk

Sign Solutions

StarLeaf

Vivonet

Vonage

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2hhkss/contact_center?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contact-center-market-opportunities-for-uc-solutions-2018-report-based-on-2017-survey-of-it-decision-makers-300661084.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

