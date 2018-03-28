NEW YORK, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05365594







According to "Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type, By Component, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022", contactless payment market is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of over 24% by 2022, on the back of increasing implementation of contactless payment solutions and services, expanding user base of contactless technology enabled credit/debit cards, and rising awareness about the technology.Contactless payment devices include point of sale terminals, cards, NFC chips, mobile handsets, etc.



In 2016, POS accounted for the largest market share in contactless payment market due to rising adoption across various end use industries like retail, transportation, hospitality, etc. Supply of cards with NFC feature for contactless payment is further expected to drive the contactless payments market, globally, over the next five years.



"Global Contactless Payment Market By Device Type, By Component, By Solution, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2012-2022", discusses the following aspects of contactless payment market globally:

• Contactless Payment Market Size, Share & Forecast

• Segmental Analysis – By Device Type (PoS Terminals, Cards, & Others), By Component, By Solution (Payment Terminal Solution, Device Management Solution, & Others), By End User, By Region

• Competitive Analysis

• Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with contactless payment service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



