Container Monitoring: Global Market Report (2018-2022) by Component, Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Vertical

The "Container Monitoring Market by Component (Solution & Services), Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Telecom & IT, BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality) & Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report
The container monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 169.6 Million in 2017 to USD 706.2 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33%.
The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing DevOps; and container monitoring's benefits of operational simplicity, platform independency, resource optimization, and smooth scalability. However, the difficulty in monitoring the container sprawl would hinder the market's growth.
Among the professional services, the training and development segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Container monitoring is used by developers and IT operators to monitor and manage containers to optimize the application performance. Although the container monitoring technology is rapidly growing and is simple to use, it is one of the new concepts among enterprises and needs professionals and experts to manage the solutions and services. Therefore, the training and development is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the container monitoring market.
North America is a large market with significant growth potential, owing to the presence of a large number of players offering the container monitoring solution and services. The region is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as North American organizations are more focused on delivering new features using containerized applications. Furthermore, organizations have invested significantly on advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business operations. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global container monitoring market, owing to the increasing adoption of container monitoring solutions and services by many SMEs. The container monitoring solution and services could help SMEs develop and deploy applications at a faster rate and improve the productivity.
Key container monitoring vendors are CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Splunk (US), Dynatrace (US), Datadog (US), BMC Software (US), Sysdig (US), SignalFx (US), Wavefront (US), and CoScale (Belgium).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Easier to Implement than Virtualization
- Continuous Focus of Organizations on Digital Transformations
- Widespread Presence of Open Source Vendors Offering Container-Based Solutions
- Growth of Devops
Restraints
- Persistent Storage Issues
Opportunities
- Rise in Cloud-Based Technologies
Challenges
- Monitoring the Container Sprawl
- Parallel Implementation of Container Monitoring Tools With the Traditional Infrastructure
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Container Monitoring Market, by Component
7 Market By Operating System
8 Container Monitoring Market, by Deployment Mode
9 Market By Organization Size
10 Container Monitoring Market, by Vertical
11 Container Monitoring Market, by Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- Appdynamics
- BMC Software
- CA Technologies
- Coscale
- Datadog
- Dynatrace
- Signalfx
- Splunk
- Sysdig
- Wavefront
