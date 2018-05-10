Container Monitoring: Global Market Report (2018-2022) by Component, Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size and Vertical

The market is driven by various factors, such as the growing DevOps; and container monitoring's benefits of operational simplicity, platform independency, resource optimization, and smooth scalability. However, the difficulty in monitoring the container sprawl would hinder the market's growth.

Among the professional services, the training and development segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Container monitoring is used by developers and IT operators to monitor and manage containers to optimize the application performance. Although the container monitoring technology is rapidly growing and is simple to use, it is one of the new concepts among enterprises and needs professionals and experts to manage the solutions and services. Therefore, the training and development is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the container monitoring market.

North America is a large market with significant growth potential, owing to the presence of a large number of players offering the container monitoring solution and services. The region is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period, as North American organizations are more focused on delivering new features using containerized applications. Furthermore, organizations have invested significantly on advanced technologies to gain a competitive advantage and improve business operations. Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global container monitoring market, owing to the increasing adoption of container monitoring solutions and services by many SMEs. The container monitoring solution and services could help SMEs develop and deploy applications at a faster rate and improve the productivity.

Key container monitoring vendors are CA Technologies (US), AppDynamics (US), Splunk (US), Dynatrace (US), Datadog (US), BMC Software (US), Sysdig (US), SignalFx (US), Wavefront (US), and CoScale (Belgium).



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Easier to Implement than Virtualization

Continuous Focus of Organizations on Digital Transformations

Widespread Presence of Open Source Vendors Offering Container-Based Solutions

Growth of Devops

Restraints

Persistent Storage Issues

Opportunities

Rise in Cloud-Based Technologies

Challenges

Monitoring the Container Sprawl

Parallel Implementation of Container Monitoring Tools With the Traditional Infrastructure

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Container Monitoring Market, by Component

7 Market By Operating System

8 Container Monitoring Market, by Deployment Mode

9 Market By Organization Size

10 Container Monitoring Market, by Vertical

11 Container Monitoring Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Appdynamics

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Coscale

Datadog

Dynatrace

Signalfx

Splunk

Sysdig

Wavefront

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9952jz/container?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/container-monitoring-global-market-report-2018-2022-by-component-operating-system-deployment-mode-organization-size-and-vertical-300646275.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

