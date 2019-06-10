NEW YORK, June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Containers & Packaging Global Industry Almanac 2014-2023



Summary



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04883836/?utm_source=PRN



Global Containers & Packaging industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.



Key Questions Answered -



- What was the size of the global containers & packaging market by value in 2018?

- What will be the size of the global containers & packaging market in 2023?

- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global containers & packaging market?

- How has the market performed over the last five years?

- What are the main segments that make up the global containers & packaging market?



Scope

- Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global containers & packaging market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

- The containers and packaging market consists of packaging made of paper and card, plastic, metal and glass. It does not include packaging that is used only for transportation purposes such as wooden crates, pallets, steel drums etc.

- The market is valued at manufacturers' selling prices (MSP), while market volumes represent off-trade retail consumption, meaning that on-trade channels such as hotels, restaurants and catering, as well as quick-service restaurants such as cafés and bars, are excluded. B2B sales and exports are also excluded.

- Any currency conversions used in this report have been calculated using constant 2018 annual average exchange rates.

- The global containers & packaging market had total revenues of $2,248,808.0m in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2014 and 2018.

- Market consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 2.6% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 1,906.8 million metric tonnes in 2018.

- As the economies in emerging countries improve, an increase in consumerism will encourage growth in this market.



Reasons to buy

- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global containers & packaging market

- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global containers & packaging market

- Leading company profiles reveal details of key containers & packaging market players' global operations and financial performance

- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global containers & packaging market with five year forecasts by both value and volume



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04883836/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

