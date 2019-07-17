Content Services Platforms Markets, Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Content Services Platforms Market (2018 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Content Services Platforms Market size is expected to reach $63.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 19.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



Content services platform or CSP is a fairly fresh word that is gaining recognition as a replacement to enterprise content management (ECM) software. The finest content service platforms allow the seamless inclusion of fresh content facilities with current on-site ECM technologies to deliver hybrid content facilities.



Based on Deployment mode, the market is segmented into Cloud and on-premise. During the forecast period the on-premises segment is anticipated to be a bigger contributor to market growth by deployment type. On-premises implementation of CSP alternatives needs initial heavy investment by organizations, although it does not involve incremental expenses throughout property, as in the situation of cloud deployment form.



Nowadays, commercial information can be readily obtained from mobile phones; this has boosted the amount of information exchange between company sides and reduced the hazards of cyber-attacks and information losses. Therefore, safety concerns linked with personal customer data are a significant justification for adopting on-premises deployment over the cloud. These kinds of deployments are common across large businesses.



Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Content Services Platforms Market, by Component

1.4.2 Global Content Services Platforms Market, by Organization Size

1.4.3 Global Content Services Platforms Market, by Deployment Mode

1.4.4 Global Content Services Platforms Market, by End-user

1.4.5 Global Content Services Platforms Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.1.4 Players Outlook for the Market

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Market Analysis

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches

3.2.3 Mergers, Expansions & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Content Services Platforms Market by Component

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Content Services Platforms Solution Market by Region

4.1.1.1 Global Content Services Platforms Market by Solution Type

4.1.1.1.1 Global Content Services Platforms Document & Records Management Market by Region

4.1.1.1.2 Global Content Services Platforms Workflow Management & Case Management Market by Region

4.1.1.1.3 Global Content Services Platforms Information Security & Governance Market by Region

4.1.1.1.4 Global Content Services Platforms Data Capture Market by Region

4.1.1.1.5 Global Content Services Platforms Content Reporting & Analytics Market by Region

4.1.1.1.6 Global Other Solution Type Content Services Platforms Market by Region

4.1.2 Global Content Services Platforms Services Market by Region

4.1.2.1 Global Content Services Platforms Market by Services Type

4.1.2.1.1 Global Content Services Platforms Integration & Deployment Market by Region

4.1.2.1.2 Global Content Services Platforms Advisory & Consulting Market by Region

4.1.2.1.3 Global Content Services Platforms Support & Maintenance Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Content Services Platforms Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Large Enterprises Content Services Platforms Market by Region

5.1.2 Global Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises Content Services Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Content Services Platforms Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global On-Premise Content Services Platforms Market by Region

6.1.2 Global Cloud Content Services Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Content Services Platforms Market by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global BFSI Content Services Platforms Market by Region

7.1.2 Global Healthcare & Life Sciences Content Services Platforms Market by Region

7.1.3 Global Energy & Utilities Content Services Platforms Market by Region

7.1.4 Global Education & Legal Content Services Platforms Market by Region

7.1.5 Global Telecom & IT Content Services Platforms Market by Region

7.1.6 Global Government & Public Sector Content Services Platforms Market by Region

7.1.7 Global Others Content Services Platforms Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global Content Services Platforms Market by Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Content Services Platforms Market

8.3 Europe Content Services Platforms Market

8.4 Asia-Pacific Content Services Platforms Market

8.5 LAMEA Content Services Platforms Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Box Inc.

9.2 OpenText Corporation

9.3 Oracle Corporation

9.4 Everteam

9.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Micro Focus)

9.6 IBM Corporation

9.7 Adobe Systems Inc.

9.8 Laserfiche

9.9 Hyland Software Inc.

9.10 Microsoft Corporation



