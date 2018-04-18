Context Leadership Summit to Convene Alternative Investment Industry in Las Vegas May 8-11, 2018

Volatility has returned to the markets and geopolitical risk continues to be a key factor in the investing landscape. The Context Leadership Summit will provide a timely forum for alternative asset managers and allocators to connect with industry leaders, economists and policymakers.

Keynote and panel discussions will cover topics such as:

The Changing Global Economic Outlook – Will Central Bank Policy Adapt?

$21 Trillion and Counting – Does the Debt Even Matter?

and Counting – Does the Debt Even Matter? The Future of Hedge Funds

Allocator Outlook 2018 & Beyond

Diversity as a Business Imperative

Leading Hedge Fund Launches of 2017 & 2018

Bi-Partisan Discussion on the Future of U.S. Politics

"Given the uncertainty in today's global markets, we continue to see a need for the alternative investment industry to come together and discuss how to navigate these choppy waters," said Ron Biscardi, co-founder and CEO of Context Capital Partners. "With such a prominent group of economists, managers and political leaders, our audience will be able to engage in thought-provoking conversation and leave with fresh investing insights."

Among the confirmed featured speakers are:

Michelle McCloskey , President of Americas, Man Group

, President of Americas, Man Group David Saunders , Founding Managing Director and Co-Founder, K2 Advisors

, Founding Managing Director and Co-Founder, K2 Advisors Lionel Erdely , Head and Chief Investment Officer, Alternative Investment Solutions, Investcorp

, Head and Chief Investment Officer, Alternative Investment Solutions, Investcorp Amar Reganti , Investment Director, Wellington Management

, Investment Director, Wellington Management Ted Seides , CFA, Managing Partner, Hidden Brook Investments

, CFA, Managing Partner, Hidden Brook Investments Caroline Cooley , Partner, Chief Investment Officer, Hedge Fund Strategies, Crestline

, Partner, Chief Investment Officer, Hedge Fund Strategies, Crestline Robert E. Kiernan III , Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Advanced Portfolio Management

, Principal and Chief Executive Officer, Advanced Portfolio Management Stephen Prince , Co-Head of Asset Management and Head of North America , Tetragon Financial Group

, Co-Head of Asset Management and Head of , Tetragon Financial Group Ross Margolies , Founder and Portfolio Manager, Stelliam Investment Management

, Founder and Portfolio Manager, Stelliam Investment Management Fahmi Quadir , Chief Investment Officer, Safkhet Capital

, Chief Investment Officer, Safkhet Capital Olivier Blanchard , former Chief Economist, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund

, former Chief Economist, Economic Counsellor and Director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund Stanley Fischer , former Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System

, former Vice Chair of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System Mohamed A. El-Erian , Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz

, Chief Economic Advisor at Allianz Sallie Krawcheck , CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest

, CEO and Co-Founder of Ellevest Dick Cheney , Vice President of the United States (2001-2009)

Vice President of (2001-2009) Leon Panetta , United States Secretary of Defense (2011-2013)

Mark Salameh, CEO of Context Summits, said: "The expanded hybrid program, combining great content with Context's proprietary one-on-one meeting system, is seeing significant demand from investors, with registrations nearly sold out. Investors and managers will not only have a chance to connect and collaborate, but to hear from some of the top minds in the industry."

Including the Context Leadership Summit, Context Summits will host five events around the world during 2018. The company held Context Miami (January 31-February 2) and Context New York (April 17) earlier this year and will host Context Summits Europe 2018 (May 14-16 at the Hotel W Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain) and Context Summits West 2018 (September 26-28 at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California), following the conference in Las Vegas.

For more information on the Context Leadership Summit, please visit https://contextsummits.com/lasvegas/ or follow us on Twitter @ContextSummits and join the discussion with #ContextVegas. The event is free to attend for all qualified investors and media.

About Context Summits

As the preeminent producer of events for the alternative asset management industry, Context Summits focuses on elevating the conference experience through an innovative format and structure where relationship building leads to unmatched results. A pioneer of the one-on-one 'summit' format, Context Summits utilizes an innovative approach to deliver effective and transparent networking events that elevate the conference experience for managers, allocators and investors. Through its systematic approach, Context Summits is able to attract high quality attendees, making meetings efficient and productive. For more details, please visit: http://www.contextsummits.com.

About Context Capital Partners

Context Capital Partners, LP is a leading alternative investment specialist firm headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Through direct and indirect partnerships, Context provides accelerator capital, marketing, distribution, operations and infrastructure support to top-tier alternative asset managers. Context's focus is delivering superior investment solutions to institutional investors and family offices by launching and expanding low correlation investment products that deliver clear edge. For more information about Context Capital Partners, please visit www.contextcp.com.

