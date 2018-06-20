Continuity Software Introduces IT Resilience Assurance for Software Defined Infrastructure With AvailabilityGuard™ 7.3

Dell EMC ScaleIO allows customers to create a server-based storage area network (SAN) from local application server storage using existing customer hardware. With AvailabilityGuard 7.3, ScaleIO customers ensure that no new single-points-of-failure, including risks to data and availability, are introduced when using advanced software-defined storage and hyper converged technologies. For instance, when using ScaleIO fault units, AvailabilityGuard 7.3 will guarantee that there is no physical dependency between units, and that no data is mirrored in the same fault unit. This removes the possibility of introducing any single-points-of-failure to data and availability, guaranteeing that if the whole fault unit should fail, customer data is never lost.

AvailabilityGuard 7.3 also provides support for VMware NSX, a network virtualization platform for the software-defined data center. With this added support, AvailabilityGuard 7.3 can collect information from vSphere and scan for potential risks, such as inconsistent transport zones and readiness of Distributed Logical Router (DLR) on all clusters, avoiding downtime and data loss.

Additional enhancements include a data protection report that allows customers to understand the system's data protection status. Based on the system's environment scan, IT resilience architecture and protection methods, AvailabilityGuard 7.3 automatically suggests service level agreement (SLA) policies. This new report allows customers to immediately identify any problems with the system's protection and to verify what percentage of the system and data is at risk.

"With the new version of AvailabilityGuard, our customers can continue to enjoy the agility and cost savings that software defined infrastructure offer without worrying about single-points-of-failure and risks associated with each individual component and layer," said Gil Hecht, CEO of Continuity Software. "We continue to advance our products in order to support the most innovative technologies to provide our customers with IT resilience."

About Continuity Software

Founded in 2005, Continuity Software helps the world's leading organizations, including 6 of the top 10 US banks, to achieve resilience for their hybrid IT environments. Created by a team of IT and data protection experts, our solutions proactively prevent outages and data loss incidents on critical IT infrastructure. As a result, unplanned infrastructure outages are reduced by an average of 80% and configuration errors are resolved before they turn into costly service incidents.

For more information, please visit http://www.continuitysoftware.com

SOURCE Continuity Software