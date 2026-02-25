Continuous Launches Continuous Control to Solve the Biggest Quote-to-Cash Challenge

The industry's first Salesforce- and NetSuite-certified product that seamlessly aligns CRM to ERP for complex hybrid subscription and advanced consumption revenue models.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuous Technologies, a leading provider of Quote-to-Cash applications, today launched Continuous Control , the industry's first Salesforce- and NetSuite-certified product delivering a unified Quote-to-Cash lifecycle for companies using Salesforce Agentforce Revenue Management (ARM) and NetSuite Financials and Advanced Revenue Management.

Modern SaaS and consumption monetization models, including AI, continuously change. Contracts are amended mid-term, consumption visibility makes every day a selling opportunity, customers upgrade, expand, or top-up. Yet as these lifecycle events move from CRM to ERP, financial context is lost. What should be seamless traceability between bookings, billings, and revenue instead breaks down in "the messy middle"—the operational gap between what was sold in Salesforce and what is invoiced and recognized in NetSuite.

"Finance still needs clean invoices, accurate revenue, and predictable closes." said John Banks, Founder and CEO of Continuous. "Too often, NetSuite is an afterthought. Not because teams don't care about Finance, but because Sales needs to remain agile to meet customer's evolving needs. With Continuous Control, NetSuite is unified with Salesforce from the beginning, eliminating that operational pain and improving operational efficiency."

This new offering is pre-built to eliminate implementation pain and pre-configured with use cases enabling teams to test and launch new revenue models in days. Certified by both Salesforce and NetSuite, Continuous Control reduces time-consuming Salesforce-NetSuite integration costs along with ongoing maintenance and monitoring costs. Continuous Control is already operating in production with several enterprise customers who have reported a seven-figure reduction in operational costs.

"With Continuous, finance stopped looking backward and became a true thought partner in driving growth," said Steve Finley, Chief Financial Officer of ACI Learning. "Keeping NetSuite at the center was critical. Continuous allowed us to preserve financial integrity while increasing commercial flexibility."

Continuous Control enables:

Traceability for bookings, billings, and revenue so Finance can confidently close the books

Out of the box support for selling models from Salesforce Agentforce Revenue Management and Salesforce CPQ

Invoicing and revenue recognition to work as designed in NetSuite form the Sales Order, out of box

Lifecycle changes to execute correctly without manual rework and complex customizations in NetSuite

Future-proofed to test and launch new AI revenue models with clicks, not code

Reduced audit risk with detailed linkage across all sales transactions for all customer lifecycle changes over time.

Continuous Control is live with customers and available today in Essentials, Enhanced, and Enterprise editions — designed to scale from simple subscriptions to complex, usage- and consumption-based models. Access Continuous Control via continuoustech.com , in the Salesforce AppExchange , or on the NetSuite SuiteApp .

Learn more:

Request a Demo

Download the Datasheet

About Continuous Technologies

Continuous helps companies modernize and future-proof their Quote-to-Cash process directly inside Salesforce and NetSuite. By embedding pricing, usage, and credit models into the platforms teams already use, Continuous eliminates the need for a standalone billing system or complex custom integration logic and helps companies innovate faster with reduced operational costs.

With Continuous, Sales can quote any selling model, Finance gains confidence in forecasts and compliance, and Product can launch new pricing and packaging strategies without bottlenecks.

Founded in 2021 and built by veterans of Salesforce, Zuora, and Conga, Continuous makes modern pricing models simple to operationalize. Trusted by companies that span industries, Avalara, Dynatrace, Aurora Solar, Dwolla, Global Switch, Concord Technologies, and many more rely on Continuous for Quote-to-Cash success.

