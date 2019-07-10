Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Interface Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market: Overview

The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on interface devices, age group, end-user, and region.

A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.

This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market.



Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market: Key Segments

In terms of interface devices, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented into face mask, nasal mask, oral mask, and helmets.Based on age group, the market has been classified into adults and neonates & infants.



Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, sleep laboratories, and others.

The home healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trends, and presence of key players.



The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.



Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).

The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.



Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key companies profiled in the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market include

Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed Inc.

Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.)

Pulmodyne, Inc.

O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.

Dimar s.r.l.

Intersurgical Ltd.

HAROL S.r.l.

Vygon SA.



The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by Interface Devices



Face Mask

Nasal Mask

Oral Mask

Helmets

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by Age Group



Neonates & Infants

Adults

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by End-user



Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Sleep Laboratories

Others

Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of Middle East & Africa

__________________________

