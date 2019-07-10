Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Interface Devices Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019 - 2027
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market: Overview
The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on interface devices, age group, end-user, and region.
A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the overview section. Additionally, the section comprises a competitive matrix and company profiles along with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market.
This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by region, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market.
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market: Key Segments
In terms of interface devices, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented into face mask, nasal mask, oral mask, and helmets.Based on age group, the market has been classified into adults and neonates & infants.
Based on end-user, the market has been classified into hospitals & clinics, home healthcare, sleep laboratories, and others.
The home healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.The market has been analyzed based on price variations, technology trends, and presence of key players.
The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year.
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market: Regional Outlook
In terms of region, the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa).
The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2017 to 2027, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2019 to 2027, considering 2018 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.
Companies Mentioned in Report
The report also profiles major players in the market in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Some of the key companies profiled in the global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market include
Philips Healthcare (Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, ResMed Inc.
Mercury Medical (Mercury Enterprises, Inc.)
Pulmodyne, Inc.
O-Two Medical Technologies Inc.
Dimar s.r.l.
Intersurgical Ltd.
HAROL S.r.l.
Vygon SA.
The global continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) interface devices market has been segmented as follows:
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by Interface Devices
Face Mask
Nasal Mask
Oral Mask
Helmets
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by Age Group
Neonates & Infants
Adults
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by End-user
Hospitals & Clinics
Home Healthcare
Sleep Laboratories
Others
Global Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Interface Devices Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
Australia
India
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
GCC Countries
Rest of Middle East & Africa
