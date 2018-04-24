Continuum Health Selected to Support Riverside Medical Group's N.J. Expansion

Continuum Health, headquartered in Marlton, will provide RMG with comprehensive practice management services that enable value-based care, revenue cycle management (ensuring accurate, timely payment), and other leading-edge activities. Value-based care is part of the healthcare industry's transition to payments based on quality rather than quantity of care.

Founded more than 40 years ago in Hudson County by Dr. Azzam Baker and his family – who continue to lead the group – RMG has 200-plus providers across 70 primary care and subspecialty locations in six counties.

"We look forward to helping Riverside achieve their clinical and aggressive business expansion goals," said Continuum Health CEO Peter Bailey. "Our entire team is energized by Riverside's value-based vision for healthcare and their collaborative approach to our new partnership."

"The addition of Main Street Medical Associates and Heights Primary Care marks the beginning of the next stage of our expansion," said Zayed Baker, MD, co-president of RMG. "We continue to hear from practices seeking the administrative assistance and resources of a larger organization to support their transition to value-based care. Continuum's deep relationship with payers, their ability to quickly and seamlessly onboard new practices, and their expertise in value-based care, practice management and revenue cycle management will not only support our practices but also help drive our growth."



Supported by Continuum, RMG is empowering physician practices that seek an employed medical group model but wish to retain their autonomy from outside forces. RMG is frequently chosen by N.J. practices looking for an established value-based system, as well as access to RMG's partners, Surgical Care Associates (ambulatory surgical centers) and MedExpress (urgent care).

The number of independent physician practices is declining, as many doctors seek employment with hospitals and other large entities. Just 33% of physicians identified as independent practice owners in a 2016 survey, down from nearly 49% in 2012.1 Most cite reimbursement pressures as their biggest concern with remaining in independent practice.2

Joseph B. Levin, MD, co-founder of Main Street Medical Associates, cited several reasons for joining RMG: "Our ongoing commitment to the medical home model coupled with Riverside's diverse resources and drive to dramatically expand value-based care made this a perfect choice for our practice. We continue to be impressed with Riverside's patient-centered vision and support of our providers."

About Riverside Medical Group

Riverside Medical Group (RMG), an Optum® company, is one of the premier medical groups in New Jersey serving more than 250,000 patients in Bergen, Essex, Passaic, Hudson, Camden and Burlington counties. Formed over 40 years ago in Hudson county, RMG has grown due to its unwavering commitment to continuity of care and the establishment of strong relationships between the doctor and the patient. RMG features 70 locations specializing in Adult Medicine, Pediatrics, ENT, Foot & Ankle and Physical Therapy with Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, and Psychiatry, as well as partnerships with Surgical Care Associates (ambulatory surgical centers) and MedExpress (urgent care). As a Patient-Centered Medical Home, Riverside provides patient-focused medical care to the entire family. The team consists of more than 200 board-certified medical providers equipped with state of the art diagnostic tools. In addition to being top rated on HealthGrades.com, RateMDs.com, and Vitals.com, many of Riverside's doctors have earned prestigious regional awards. Learn more at https://www.riversidemedgroup.com/

About Main Street Medical Associates

Main Street Medical Associates offers high quality health care for patients in every stage of the developmental lifecycle. Specializing in Family Medicine and Internal Medicine, their five highly trained physicians are committed to providing family members with comprehensive care from age seven through geriatrics. Co-founders Joseph Levin, MD and Sanan Levin, MD have been practicing in the South Jersey area for more than 35 years, and providing care from their Moorestown, NJ location since 2000. Main Street Medical Associates' providers have been recognized as "Top Docs" in various regional publications year after year.

About Heights Primary Care

Founded in 1972, Heights Primary Care in Haddon Heights, NJ features a collaborative team of physicians, physician assistants, nurses, patient service representatives, and care coordinators dedicated to providing preventive, acute and chronic care throughout the patient life span. This comprehensive approach to care provides patients with better access to health resources, increased satisfaction and improved health. Heights Primary Care's ten board-certified providers have been recognized as "Top Docs" in various regional publications year after year.

About Continuum Health

As a physician enablement company, Continuum Health optimizes physician practice operations, transitions them to value-based programs and prepares them for risk. Continuum also collaborates with payers to help drive value-based adoption among providers and improve the health outcomes of patients. The company improves performance through value-based care, practice management, revenue cycle management and specialty care solutions. Some of the largest regional payers in the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, and thousands of physicians, specialists and nurse practitioners caring for millions of patients, depend on Continuum's business and clinical experts to help achieve their goals. Learn more at www.continuumhealth.net.

