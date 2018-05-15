NEW YORK, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Contract Furniture and Furnishing



Contract furniture is purchased under a written agreement involving furniture manufacturers and end-users. The end-users agree to use the furniture only for commercial purposes, for a specific time duration. The primary end-users of contract furniture are commercial sectors such as hospitality, retail stores, corporate and government offices, healthcare, and others.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041365



Technavio's analysts forecast the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 5.73% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the contract furniture and furnishing market in Europe for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Germany

• France

• UK

• ROE



Technavio's report, Contract Furniture and Furnishing Market in Europe 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Haworth

• Herman Miller

• Kinnarps

• Knoll

• Steelcase



Market driver

• High preference for contract furniture over expensive new furniture

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Fluctuation in raw material prices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Introduction of smart furniture in offices

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03041365



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/contract-furniture-and-furnishing-market-in-europe-2018-2022-300648634.html