ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCollar ( https://www.bluecollar.cloud ) today announced the launch of its new AI-powered construction software built on NetSuite , giving contractors and construction businesses smarter tools to manage operations, finances, and projects from a single unified platform. Designed specifically for the construction industry, the solution helps companies reduce manual work, improve visibility, and make faster decisions using real-time data.

Construction firms face constant pressure to control costs , improve scheduling , and protect margins while managing complex projects . Many teams still rely on disconnected systems that slow decision-making and create blind spots across job costing, accounting, and project management. BlueCollar's new platform addresses these challenges by combining NetSuite's enterprise-grade foundation with artificial intelligence and construction-focused workflows.

The platform is built for contractors, specialty trades, and service-based construction companies that need accurate data without added complexity. AI analyzes financial and operational data in real-time, helping teams identify trends, forecast outcomes, and respond more quickly to potential issues. This approach supports better planning and aligns closely with modern construction scheduling practices.

"Construction companies generate enormous amounts of data, but it often goes unused," said Kirt Christensen, CEO and Founder of BlueCollar Cloud Solutions. "This release focuses on clarity. AI turns day-to-day data into insight contractors can actually use to run stronger, more predictable businesses."

BlueCollar's solution is purpose-built for construction, not adapted from another industry. The software supports essential workflows, including job costing, project tracking, revenue recognition, and multi-entity operations to help scale growth . Teams can better understand job performance using the principles outlined in BlueCollar's NetSuite construction job costing guide , while leadership gains improved oversight through integrated accounting and operations.

NetSuite serves as the core ERP platform, providing security, reliability, and scalability. BlueCollar extends NetSuite with construction-specific intelligence and AI-driven automation, helping contractors move beyond spreadsheets and legacy tools. Companies evaluating their ERP options can explore why NetSuite, paired with BlueCollar, is often considered the best ERP for the construction industry and how it continues to change the game for construction businesses adopting modern systems.

Leadership teams benefit as well. AI-powered insights support better planning and decision-making, reinforcing strategies. While the platform is built for construction, BlueCollar's broader NetSuite expertise also supports adjacent industries, including real estate developers, project manufacturers, and even non-profit organizations who are using NetSuite for operational clarity.

The software is now available to construction companies seeking to modernize operations and gain real-time insight into their business.

About BlueCollar

BlueCollar is a technology company focused on helping construction and trades businesses operate more efficiently through modern ERP solutions. Specializing in NetSuite for construction, BlueCollar delivers best-in-class software and expertise tailored to contractors, specialty trades, and service-based firms seeking better visibility, control, and scalable growth.

