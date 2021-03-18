Controversial 85-Point List of Health Benefits of Coffee Article May Upset Non-coffee Drinkers

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuppabean has released a potentially controversial article "85 Health Benefits of Coffee, Based on Scientific Research," bringing some cause for concern, as the article may upset people who don't consume coffee.

The 5000+ word article examines the high points and low points of "Health Benefits of Coffee," in the pursuit of providing a well-researched list for coffee enthusiasts. In somewhat typical manner though, a certain element of the article is set to spark discontent amongst non-coffee drinkers.

85 Health Benefits of Coffee

Below is a portion of the piece, which neatly exemplifies the controversial element:

"Many studies are showing more and more evidence that coffee helps the mind stay alert even through old age. You're less likely to develop dementia or other mental blocks as you grow old if you drink coffee consistently."

A managing editor for Cuppabean, Charles Vallena, says, "Of course Cuppabean never sets out to intentionally upset anybody. Although we have some commenter saying that such claim is arguable, and one even responded she quit coffee since March 1, we are just here to lay down the facts."

"We referenced reputable resources such as Harvard's School of Public Health, and National Center for Biotechnology Information, so it's a pretty much solid claim. The aim of our articles is first and foremost to promote coffee as a healthy drink by showing its numerous benefits. It is critical, however, that we stay dedicated to our true voice," he added.

"Although our '85 Health Benefits of Coffee, Based on Scientific Research' might unsettle people who don't consume coffee, our duty is to our readers. We believe it's more important to lay down the facts, provide reputable references, than to please everyone. Which is notoriously difficult to do."

Although there has been no backlash as of yet, the possibility exists as the article suggests that coffee can slow down on-set of Dementia.

Cuppabean, famous for being an authority in the coffee blog space has been a provider of in depth articles for 3 years already.

Cuppabean has stated the future aims for the website are provide readers with resources about coffee, particularly coffee-making. So Cuppabean hopes any controversy will pass quickly and re-emphasizes no offence is or was intended.

Cuppabean's complete article can be found at https://www.cuppabean.com/coffee-benefits/

