Controversial Buying System Arises Within Auto Industry

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The traditional method of trading in used cars for that newer, shinier model may soon become "the old way" as car buying specialists are operating in a business ethical 'grey-area'. These specialists are requesting the 'everyday-driver' to acquire appraisals from high volume dealerships which they then beat with higher offers.

Controversial car buyer in Pinellas, OfferMORE, has dealers not-so-happy about the system Ryan Kashtan of OfferMORE sits down and discusses his system designed to help those looking to sell their cars, truck or SUVs in Pinellas County Florida

Many car dealerships are not happy with these specialists as their strategies take advantage of their vehicle appraisals in order to minimize costs, allowing for room for the higher offer. Dealerships take the time to carefully inspect a vehicle and armed with this thorough analysis are they able purchase vehicles while maintaining a solid profit margin for resale.

The question - is this even legal? Fortunately, America boasts a free-market, so yes, it is legal for anyone, including businesses to pay more than the next guy for anything. We have open and secret auctions every day for everything in America. When selling a car, the seller has every right to do whatever possible to find the best price. There is no law or ethics that change this lawful right, it's a basic American freedom.

Is this car buying method ethical? Dealerships have the resources available as they make a large margin selling used cars, often purchased at half the value. That's right, as dealerships often keep cars on lots for months at a time, maintain them, pay sales staff and overhead, the only way to guarantee large profits is to pay customers extremely low rates for their used vehicles.

Companies like OfferMORE are a next-generation solution that has become increasingly popular over the last decade while similar car buyers such as CarBuyerUSA boast "We Beat CarMax Offers and Appraisals". The option to simply sell your car quickly, without the pressure to buy something is a welcomed addition to the car sales marketplace for the everyday, American auto owner.



At the end of the day, these car buyers may be operating in a grey area from a business ethics standpoint but as far as consumers are concerned, we're sure they're happy with the new car selling option on in the auto marketplace.

