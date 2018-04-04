Convenient VirtuCare Now Available For Florida Residents 18+

LEESBURG, Fla., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to new technology, a consumer adoption of telemedicine, and large direct-consumer care telemedicine companies, more patients than ever recognize telemedicine as the new, convenient and preferred way to see a doctor in 2018.

Convenient VirtuCare is now accepting new patients and members for their all new Teleheath practice. Based in Leesburg, Florida, Convenient Virtucare offers a variety of affordable healthcare solutions for Florida Residents who are 18+, all from the comfort of your home, office, or anywhere that your busy schedules take you.

Medical needs happen anywhere and at any time and Convenient VirtuCare is available anywhere and anytime that patients need care! Patients can log into the easy to use website and immediately see a provider using the safe, HIPPA compliant video and audio platform or make an appointment for later. Providers are licensed in the State of Florida and can order labs, x-rays and prescribe medications**. Services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

For more information, please check out https://www.convenientvirtucare.com or find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ConvenientvirtuCare/

**Convenient VirtuCare providers do not issue prescriptions for substances controlled by the DEA, and/certain other drugs which may be harmful because of their potential for abuse. Non-therapeutic drugs such as Viagra and Cialis will not be prescribed.

