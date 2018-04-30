Convoke Named One of Virginia's Fantastic 50 Companies for 2018

The company's continued success in serving the financial services debt collection market over the past four years has made it one of Virginia's fastest-growing and successful organizations.

"Convoke is proud to be a recipient of this prestigious award again this year," said David Pauken, CEO at Convoke. "The Commonwealth of Virginia and Arlington County have done an outstanding job of creating a welcoming environment for small companies to grow their businesses. We thank the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for giving us this honor yet again, and thank our employees for their hard work in making this company what it is today."

Over the past year, Convoke has added several updates to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs and has continued to hire additional employees to support them.

Convoke ranked number 16 among the 50 award recipients. To be eligible for the award, a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million, demonstrate positive revenue growth, and have positive net income in its most recent fiscal year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history.

Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.

