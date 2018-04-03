Cook Maran acquires Rosenthal Insurance Group, expanding its employee benefits services coverage with New Jersey firm

Rosenthal employees will move to Cook Maran's Fair Lawn, NJ office, which is one of eight offices with over 250 professionals across New York and New Jersey. In merging with Cook Maran, Rosenthal also broadens the offering of PRP, one of the nation's fastest-growing insurance intermediaries.

"Under the leadership of Rick Rosenthal, Rosenthal Insurance has provided customized employee benefits and financial services to employers of all size in New Jersey," said Len Scioscia, Chairman and CEO of Cook Maran. "Their focus on innovative client services, directed at controlling employee benefits costs since 1977 makes them a perfect fit for us. We are proud to welcome Rick and his talented team to Cook Maran and PRP."

Scioscia noted that the Rosenthal acquisition continues to strengthen Cook Maran's portfolio in the critical area of employee benefits. "Given the rapidly changing employee benefits market, we are in a stronger position to help businesses stay in compliance, avoid fines and provide quality, cost-effective benefits for their employees," added Scioscia.

"We are excited to join the Cook Maran family and the Prime Risk platform," said Rick Rosenthal, President of Rosenthal Insurance Group. "We will be able to continue to provide our clients with the personal service they have come to expect and know, with the additional resources and enhanced services from Cook Maran, to help them remain in compliance."

By joining with one of New York and New Jersey's leading agencies and PRP (#44 in the most recent Business Insurance 'Top 100 Business Brokers' ranking), Rosenthal sees new opportunities to pursue its mission while offering clients the same personal service from familiar faces.

"We've found regional and national partners that can help us do what we love – solving problems for clients – at an even higher level as part of a really dynamic organization," added Rosenthal.

About Cook Maran

Cook Maran, which traces its roots to 1946, has almost 250 employees in eight offices in New York and New Jersey. Its focus on being a trusted advisor to its business and individual clients has allowed it to enjoy outstanding growth, and it is now one of the leading independent insurance agencies in the New York metro area. For more information, please visit www.cookmaran.com.

About Rosenthal Insurance Group, Inc.

Since 1977, Rosenthal Insurance has been advising businesses of all sizes about the ever-changing employee benefits market and how to create and administer cost effective plans. Talent attraction and retention are critical for employers as well as managing expenses. Rosenthal believes in providing customized solutions that position its customers as industry leaders that care about their employees, and help them save time, money and avoid costly mistakes. For more information, visit www.rosenthalinsurance.com.

About Prime Risk Partners

Prime Risk Partners, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is building a superior national insurance distribution platform through selective acquisitions, strategic new hires, and thoughtful operations. Recently ranked among the top 50 brokers in the United States, Prime Risk Partners has a proven track record of success, decades of experience and is quickly becoming the partner of choice for industry professionals looking to grow exponentially while becoming a critical piece of a growing national organization. For more information, please visit www.primeriskpartners.com.

