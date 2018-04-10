Cooling Radiator for Classic/Muscle Cars Invented (HLW-1955)

"I developed this invention so that muscle car owners can keep their cars cool and stylish at the same time," said the inventor. The TRIFECTA RADIATOR helps to cool and protect the engines of older cars and muscle cars by maintaining its proper engine temperature. This will eliminate the frustration of having the engine of a muscle car overheat and having to stop the vehicle to cools its engine. This cooling system will keep the vehicle safe and operational and possibly prevent serious engine damage. It will provide peace of mind to classic/muscle cars and allow them to enjoy their vehicle.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HLW-1955, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooling-radiator-for-classicmuscle-cars-invented-hlw-1955-300626013.html

SOURCE InventHelp

