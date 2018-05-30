CoolSculpting® And #WeAllGrow Latina Network Host Discussion On The Perceptions Of Beauty And Body In The Latina Community

"There has been a steady rise of Latinas seeking cosmetic treatments. According to a 2018 Mintel Study3, Latinas spent $2.49 billion in the U.S. on beauty-related products in 2017," said Mike Jafar, Vice President, Medical Aesthetics, Body Contouring, Allergan, who moderated the panel discussion. "With the growing interest, our collaboration with #WeAllGrow is the first step in our desire to learn about Latina perspectives of beauty and their attitudes towards aesthetic procedures, as well as to share the benefits of the CoolSculpting® treatment."

#WeAllGrow surveyed 255 members of its Latina influencer network and found:

Cosmetic enhancements are becoming part of the beauty regimen – More than half (63 percent) of respondents are considering cosmetic surgery to look better as they age 4

– More than half (63 percent) of respondents are considering cosmetic surgery to look better as they age They are early adopters of new treatments – Nearly half (42 percent) of respondents said they consider themselves the first of their friends/family to try new aesthetic treatments 5

Nearly half (42 percent) of respondents said they consider themselves the first of their friends/family to try new aesthetic treatments Diet, exercise and body contouring is the new trifecta for eliminating trouble spots– As many as 94 percent of respondents said they have troublesome spots on their bodies that they want to lose, mostly centered in the mid-section, i.e. abdomen, belly fat rolls, waistline, and love handles 6

As many as 94 percent of respondents said they have troublesome spots on their bodies that they want to lose, mostly centered in the mid-section, i.e. abdomen, belly fat rolls, waistline, and love handles Willing to combine diet and exercise with cosmetic treatments – One in two respondents (52 percent) shared they are in favor of combining diet and exercise with a body contouring procedure such as CoolSculpting®7

"The #WeAllGrow Latina Network is focused on empowering women," said Ana Flores of #WeAllGrow Latina Network. "Through this effort, we have been able to share information on a topic that some may consider taboo – the steps we take as part of our personal care regimen, including how we address diet, exercise and stubborn body fat."

The CoolSculpting® treatment is clinically proven to be a safe and effective way to reduce stubborn fat. Results may be early as three weeks, with the most dramatic results observed one to three months after treatment. CoolSculpting® is the only cold-based, non-surgical body contouring treatment cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental area treatment. Rare side effects may also occur. To learn more about the CoolSculpting® treatment or to find a provider near you, please visit www.coolsculpting.com.

About the CoolSculpting® Treatment

CoolSculpting is a non-surgical, clinically proven treatment that selectively reduces unwanted fat using a patented cooling technology. Cleared by the FDA, CoolSculpting works by gently cooling targeted fat cells in the body to induce a natural, controlled elimination of fat cells without affecting surrounding tissue, and the treated fat cells are gone for good. In 2018, CoolSculpting was recognized for the fifth consecutive year by NewBeauty as a Choice Award winner. Millions of CoolSculpting treatments have been performed in more than 80 countries. CoolSculpting is available through a network of CoolSculpting Centers worldwide. Dermatologists, plastic surgeons and aesthetic specialists that offer CoolSculpting can be found at www.coolsculpting.com.

In the U.S., the CoolSculpting procedure is FDA-cleared for the treatment of visible fat bulges in the submental area, thigh, abdomen and flank, along with bra fat, back fat, underneath the buttocks (also known as banana roll), and upper arm. It is also FDA-cleared to affect the appearance of lax tissue with submental area treatments.

During the procedure you may experience sensations of pulling, tugging, mild pinching, intense cold, tingling, stinging, aching, and cramping at the treatment site. These sensations subside as the area becomes numb. Following the procedure, typical side effects include temporary redness, swelling, blanching, bruising, firmness, tingling, stinging, tenderness, cramping, aching, itching, or skin sensitivity, and sensation of fullness in the back of the throat after submental area treatment. Rare side effects may also occur. The CoolSculpting procedure is not for everyone. You should not have the CoolSculpting® procedure if you suffer from cryoglobulinemia, cold agglutinin disease, or paroxysmal cold hemoglobinuria. The CoolSculpting procedure is not a treatment for obesity. Please see full Important Safety Information for additional information.

About Allergan plc

Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a bold, global pharmaceutical leader. Allergan is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical and regenerative medicine products for patients around the world.

Allergan markets a portfolio of leading brands and best-in-class products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Allergan is an industry leader in Open Science, a model of research and development, which defines our approach to identifying and developing game-changing ideas and innovation for better patient care. With this approach, Allergan has built one of the broadest development pipelines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Allergan's success is powered by our global colleagues' commitment to being Bold for Life. Together, we build bridges, power ideas, act fast and drive results for our customers and patients around the world by always doing what is right.

With commercial operations in approximately 100 countries, Allergan is committed to working with physicians, healthcare providers and patients to deliver innovative and meaningful treatments that help people around the world live longer, healthier lives every day.

For more information, visit Allergan's website at www.Allergan.com.

