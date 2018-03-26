Cooper Standard's Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree

"We applaud Norma on this well-deserved recognition," said Bill Pumphrey, president, North America, Cooper Standard. "Along with her dedication and commitment, her leadership continues to further improve our manufacturing processes, and her ongoing commitment to our STEM activities is inspiring the next generation of manufacturing leaders."

Through its STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Production) Ahead awards, The Manufacturing Institute honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry. On April 10, The Manufacturing Institute will recognize Medina's manufacturing leadership and accomplishments at an awards reception in Washington D.C.

This is the second year in a row that Cooper Standard has had a STEP Ahead Honoree. Brigit Anthony, vice president North America Engineering was honored in 2017. Both STEP Ahead honorees highlight Cooper Standard's commitment to women in manufacturing.

About Cooper Standard

Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

