Cooper Standard's Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree

News provided by

Cooper Standard

16:30 ET

NOVI, Mich., March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard's (NYSE: CPS) Norma Medina, senior advanced quality manager, has been recognized by The Manufacturing Institute as one of its 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honorees for her successful implementation of a world-class global quality process and involvement in Cooper Standard's STEM activities.

"We applaud Norma on this well-deserved recognition," said Bill Pumphrey, president, North America, Cooper Standard. "Along with her dedication and commitment, her leadership continues to further improve our manufacturing processes, and her ongoing commitment to our STEM activities is inspiring the next generation of manufacturing leaders." 

Through its STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Production) Ahead awards, The Manufacturing Institute honors women who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry. On April 10, The Manufacturing Institute will recognize Medina's manufacturing leadership and accomplishments at an awards reception in Washington D.C.

This is the second year in a row that Cooper Standard has had a STEP Ahead Honoree. Brigit Anthony, vice president North America Engineering was honored in 2017. Both STEP Ahead honorees highlight Cooper Standard's commitment to women in manufacturing.

About Cooper Standard
Cooper Standard, headquartered in Novi, Mich., is a leading global supplier of systems and components for the automotive industry. Products include rubber and plastic sealing, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. Cooper Standard employs approximately 32,000 people globally and operates in 20 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.cooperstandard.com.

CPS_G

Contact:

Sharon S. Wenzl

Cooper Standard


(248) 596-6211


sswenzl@cooperstandard.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cooper-standards-medina-named-a-2018-step-ahead-award-honoree-300619645.html

SOURCE Cooper Standard

Related Links

http://www.cooperstandard.com

Also from this source

Feb 13, 2018, 16:30 ET Cooper Standard's Kampe Honored Among Crain's Detroit Business'...

Feb 08, 2018, 16:30 ET Cooper Standard Names DeBest President, Advanced Technology...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Cooper Standard's Medina Named a 2018 STEP Ahead Award Honoree

News provided by

Cooper Standard

16:30 ET