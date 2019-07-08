Copiktra (Duvelisib; Verastem/Yakult Honsha) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026

DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copiktra" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Yakult Honsha) is a highly selective small molecule inhibitor of the p110-delta and p110-gamma isoforms of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) enzyme. The PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma enzymes are preferentially expressed in leukocytes, where they are responsible for the regulation of cell proliferation, cell migration, and cell activation. The inhibitory function of Copiktra blocks the growth and survival of malignant B cells.

Analyst Outlook

Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Yakult Honsha) is a small molecule inhibitor targeting the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) enzyme approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) after at least two prior therapies. Results from the Phase III DUO trial revealed that heavily pretreated patients treated with Copiktra exhibited superior median progression-free survival (PFS) versus treatment with Arzerra (ofatumumab; Genmab/Novartis).

Notably, patients with 17p deletion (del17p) CLL also exhibited responses to Copiktra. The presence of del17p is the strongest adverse prognostic factor for survival in CLL patients, and patients with this chromosomal abnormality remain an area of high unmet need. Ongoing Copiktra clinical trials continue to investigate the drug's safety and efficacy in relapsed/refractory CLL, and several early-phase trials suggest that Verastem is looking to target the first-line setting



Key Topics Covered:



OVERVIEW

Drug Overview

Product Profiles

Copiktra: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)

Copiktra: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of Copiktra for CLL

Figure 2: Copiktra sales for CLL across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26

Figure 3: Copiktra for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis

Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of Copiktra for follicular lymphoma

Figure 5: Copiktra sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1: Copiktra drug profile

Table 2: Approval history of Copiktra for CLL in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

Table 3: Trials of Copiktra for CLL

Table 4: Copiktra for CLL - SWOT analysis

Table 5: Copiktra drug profile

Table 6: Copiktra pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma

Table 7: Copiktra sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsyajv





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

