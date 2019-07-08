Copiktra (Duvelisib; Verastem/Yakult Honsha) Drug Overview & Product Profiles 2017-2026
Jul 08, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copiktra" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Yakult Honsha) is a highly selective small molecule inhibitor of the p110-delta and p110-gamma isoforms of the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) enzyme. The PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma enzymes are preferentially expressed in leukocytes, where they are responsible for the regulation of cell proliferation, cell migration, and cell activation. The inhibitory function of Copiktra blocks the growth and survival of malignant B cells.
Analyst Outlook
Copiktra (duvelisib; Verastem/Yakult Honsha) is a small molecule inhibitor targeting the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) enzyme approved for the treatment of relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) after at least two prior therapies. Results from the Phase III DUO trial revealed that heavily pretreated patients treated with Copiktra exhibited superior median progression-free survival (PFS) versus treatment with Arzerra (ofatumumab; Genmab/Novartis).
Notably, patients with 17p deletion (del17p) CLL also exhibited responses to Copiktra. The presence of del17p is the strongest adverse prognostic factor for survival in CLL patients, and patients with this chromosomal abnormality remain an area of high unmet need. Ongoing Copiktra clinical trials continue to investigate the drug's safety and efficacy in relapsed/refractory CLL, and several early-phase trials suggest that Verastem is looking to target the first-line setting
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
Drug Overview
Product Profiles
Copiktra: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL)
Copiktra: NHL: Follicular lymphoma (FL)
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1: The authors drug assessment summary of Copiktra for CLL
Figure 2: Copiktra sales for CLL across the US, Japan, and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
Figure 3: Copiktra for follicular lymphoma - SWOT analysis
Figure 4: The authors drug assessment summary of Copiktra for follicular lymphoma
Figure 5: Copiktra sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country, 2017-26
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1: Copiktra drug profile
Table 2: Approval history of Copiktra for CLL in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets
Table 3: Trials of Copiktra for CLL
Table 4: Copiktra for CLL - SWOT analysis
Table 5: Copiktra drug profile
Table 6: Copiktra pivotal trial data in follicular lymphoma
Table 7: Copiktra sales for follicular lymphoma across the US and five major EU markets, by country ($m), 2017-26
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bsyajv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article