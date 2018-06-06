Copper Mountain Announces Annual and Special Meeting and Clarification

Copper Mountain announces a clarification to its practice for the appointment of its lead independent director. The lead independent director will be reconfirmed following the Meeting from among the independent directors that will be elected at the Meeting. This has been the ongoing practice of the Company since the inception of its written Charter of the Corporate Governance Committee ("the Charter"). The Charter requires that a lead independent director be appointed if the Chairman of the Board is deemed non-independent. The Chairman of the Board after the Meeting is expected to be Jim O'Rourke upon his successful election. Mr. O'Rourke will be deemed to be non-independent at that time on the basis that he was the President and CEO until May 31, 2018 and will only be considered independent after sufficient time has lapsed after the conclusion of his employment with Copper Mountain. This announcement is not a change in the practice of the Company and the Board of Directors, but rather a continuation of their commitment to good governance.

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine produces about 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year with a large resource that remains open laterally and at depth. This significant exploration potential will be explored over the next few years in order to fully appreciate the property's full development potential. Recently, Copper Mountain acquired Altona Mining Limited which brings significant growth potential with the development-ready Eva Copper (Cloncurry) Project and a large exploration potential in the ~ 4,000 square km (379,000 hectare) mineralized land package all within the highly prospective Mt. Isa area in Queensland, Australia.

On behalf of the Board of

COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION

"Gil Clausen"

Gil Clausen, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Note: This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements may differ materially from actual future events or results. Readers are referred to the documents, filed by the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, specifically the most recent reports which identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to review or confirm analysts' expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statement.

