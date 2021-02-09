Cornerstone Specialty Network Announces Launch of wellCORNER™, an Innovative Company Providing Access to Natural, High-Quality Products for Cancer Patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC, the Nation's premier provider of long-term, sustainable value through an aggregated network of community oncology practices, today announced the launch of wellCORNER™. wellCORNER's mission is to provide access to and educate about science-based, high-quality products designed to help cancer patients and their caregivers.

WellCORNER

A recent survey of 400 clinical oncologists found that 80% discuss the use of cannabis with their patients, and although nearly 50% recommend it, fewer than 30% consider themselves knowledgeable enough to make such recommendations.* wellCORNER™ collaborates with oncology healthcare professionals to select and develop hemp-based products and to provide patient access to product education.

Leveraging technology at the point of care, wellCORNER™ utilizes tablet computers and personal devices for patient interface regarding hemp-based products, including cannabidiol (CBD) products. While technology reduces staff time and increases patient connectivity, practices are still able to receive real-time feedback from patients. Products can be shipped by suppliers directly to patients without the need for oncology practices to maintain any inventory.

The integration of wellCORNER™ technology at select oncology pilot practice sites has already begun, with a national launch planned for Q2 2021.

wellCORNER™ is a standalone LLC with an independent board and with Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC as its managing partner. wellCORNER™ will rely on an active advisory board of community oncology practice leaders, academic oncology providers and pharmacists to provide expertise and guidance.

"Cornerstone Specialty Network has been built to provide significant, incremental value to community oncology practices in an effort to support their independence," said Joel Schaedler, CEO at Cornerstone Specialty Network. "Our network has achieved pronounced growth in 2020 through our aggregated value-based model; adding wellCORNER™ to the portfolio of services aligns with our core mission - supporting quality patient care, creating value, saving HCPs time, and leveraging technology. wellCORNER™ is the first point-of-care, alternative therapy model that is intentionally designed to provide access to scientifically reviewed, high-quality wellness products specifically for cancer patients."

Cornerstone Specialty Network, LLC is the leading provider of long-term, sustainable value through an aggregated network of Community Oncology practices. Founded in 2016, Cornerstone Specialty Network's mission is to provide value to Community Oncology practices in order to help maximize the quality of patient care. Through network aggregation, Cornerstone Specialty Network delivers value-added opportunities that support independence and long-term sustainability for community oncology practices. For more information, please visit our website at cornerstoneoncology.com.

