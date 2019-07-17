Coronary Stents (Drug-eluting, Bare Metal, Bioresorbable) Markets, 2024: Bioresorbable Stents are Likely to Offer Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Vendors

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Coronary Stents (Drug-eluting, Bare Metal, Bioresorbable) Markets, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global coronary stent market is likely to reach more than 11 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7% during 2018-2024.



The market research report on the coronary stent market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis.



Key Market Insights

Offers market sizing and growth prospects of functional coronary stent market for the forecast period 2019-2024

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the coronary stent market

Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of coronary stent market

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the coronary stent market

Market Drivers



The emergence of bioresorbable vascular scaffolds, the high growth potential of third generation DESs with low strut thickness, technological advancements and innovations, and new product approvals and launches are major factors, which are expected to drive the market in coming years.



The growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD), especially vascular diseases, has been a major growth driver for the coronary stent market. Over the years, coronary stents have witnessed several technological enhancements, particularly design innovations. Stent manufacturers are focusing primarily on R&D activities and commercialization of innovative drug-eluting stent (DES) systems due to the high prevalence of coronary artery diseases.



New product approvals are contributing majorly toward the growth of the market and are likely to have a significant impact on the adoption of coronary stents in the coming years. Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen, Boston Scientific, Biosensors International GroupMedtronic, BIOTRONIK, Microport Scientific, and Terumo have launched a diverse range of drug-eluting stents in recent years, which are expected to augur well for the growth of the coronary stent market.



Coronary Stent Market: Segmentation



Product

Drug-eluting stents

Bare metal stents

Bioresorbable stents

Bare metal stents are growing at a steady rate. High CAD occurrences, technological advancements, and a steady increase in demand in emerging economies are factors responsible for growth bare metal stents. Further, the demand for bare metal stents is likely to grow primarily from price-sensitive markets such as developing and low-income countries, where the uptake of PCI procedures has steadily increased over the past few years.



Bioresorbable stents are growing at a faster pace and are likely to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. With the availability of a few commercial and promising investigational devices, bioresorbable stents are likely to offer tremendous growth opportunities for vendors in coming years.



Design

Permanent coronary stents

Fully degradable coronary stents

The permanent coronary stents segment is growing significantly and captured more than half of the market in 2018. Permanent heart stents are non-degradable devices made up from metal alloys such as stainless steel, cobalt chromium, and platinum chromium. They are gaining prominence in the market due to their safety and efficacy.



Fully degradable heart stents are growing at a stable rate. The rise in CVDs, especially vascular diseases, has become a major growth driver for innovative fully degradable types. Further, the heart stent manufacturers are focusing on R&D activities and commercialization of innovative products such as BRSs. Several emerging and major players are actively engaged in the development and commercialization of BRSs due to their huge market potential. For instance, Abbott is developing Absorb, second-generation BRS, and is actively conducting clinical trials to gain regulatory approvals.



End-users

Hospitals

Specialty cardiology centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Hospitals are the largest end-users of coronary stents. The growing aging population, changing lifestyle patterns, and the increasing prevalence of CVDs are fueling market growth. Further, a significant number of patients prefer to undergo surgeries in hospitals due to better reimbursement policies. The availability of reimbursement in hospitals is a major driver for the high volume of PCI procedures in the healthcare sector.The demand for highly advanced and innovative PCI procedures like robot-assisted techniques are being performed to implant a diverse array of drug eluting, bare metal, and bioabsorbable stents.



Geography



North America captured half of the global coronary stent market in 2018. The presence of a large pool of patient population with CAD requiring coronary stents, a high acceptance of advanced and innovative heart stents, and high awareness toward stent-based PCI procedures have collectively supported North America's dominance in the market.



Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors in the coronary stent market in Europe. The presence of highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high awareness regarding advantages of PCI procedures, and increased R&D investments on innovative coronary stents are major driver driving the Europe coronary stent market.



Key Vendor Analysis



The coronary stent market is highly dynamic due to the presence of several global, regional, and local players offering a broad range of stents. Vendors, especially global players, are increasingly focusing on pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and investments in start-up and emerging companies to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market.



Leading players are focusing on implementing strategies such as product approvals, expanded indication approvals, conducting clinical trials, marketing, and promotional activities, acquisitions, increase R&D investment, and strengthen their distribution networks to enhance their market share and presence in the coronary stent market.



Key Topics Covered



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segments

4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Products

4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Design

4.4.3 Market Segmentation by End-users

4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Coronary Artery Disease (CAD): An Overview

7.1.1 Symptoms

7.1.3 Etiology

7.1.4 Complications

7.1.5 Diagnosis

7.1.6 Treatment

7.2 PCI: An Overview

7.2.1 Coronary Stents



8 Market Dynamics

8.1 Market Growth Enablers

8.1.1 Increased Prevalence/Incidence of Coronary Artery Disease

8.1.2 High Demand for DESs with Low Strut Thickness

8.1.3 High Demand for Coronary Stents in Emerging Markets

8.1.4 Technological Advancements/Innovations in Stent Platforms

8.2 Market Growth Restraints

8.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Product Approvals

8.2.2 Availability of Alternative Treatment Methods for CAD

8.2.3 Complications Associated with Coronary Stenting Procedure

8.3 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3.1 Emergence of Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffolds

8.3.2 High Growth Potential of Third-generation DESs

8.3.3 New Product Approvals/Launches



9 Global Coronary Stents Market

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Size & Forecast

9.3 Five Forces Analysis

9.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

9.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

9.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

9.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

9.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



10 By Product Type

10.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

10.2 Market Overview

10.3 Drug-eluting Stents

10.3.1 Market Overview

10.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3 Global Drug-eluting Stents Market by Product Type

10.3.4 Second-generation Drug-eluting Stents: Market Size & Forecast

10.3.5 Latest-generation Drug-eluting Stents: Market Size & Forecast

10.4 Bare Metal Stents

10.4.1 Market Overview

10.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

10.5 Bioresorbable Stents

10.5.1 Market Overview

10.5.2 Market Size & Forecast



11 By Design Type

11.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

11.2 Market Overview

11.3 Permanent Coronary Stents

11.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

11.4 Fully Degradable Coronary Stents

11.4.1 Market Size & Forecast



12 By End-Users

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hospitals

12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.4 Specialty Cardiology Centers

12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast

12.5 ASCs

12.5.1 Market Size & Forecast



13 By Geography

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview



14 North America

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Key Countries

14.3.1 US: Market Size & Forecast

14.3.2 Canada: Market Size & Forecast



15 Europe

15.1 Market Overview

15.1.1 Market Size & Forecast

15.2 Key Countries

15.2.1 Germany: Market Size & Forecast

15.2.2 France: Market Size & Forecast

15.2.3 UK: Market Size & Forecast



16 APAC

16.1 Market Overview

16.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3 Key Countries

16.3.1 Japan: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.2 China: Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 India: Market Size & Forecast



17 Latin America

17.1 Market Overview

17.2 Market Size & Forecast

17.3 Key Countries

17.3.1 Brazil: Market Size & Forecast

17.3.2 Mexico: Market Size & Forecast



18 Middle-East and Africa

18.1 Market Overview

18.2 Market Size & Forecast

18.3 Key Countries

18.3.1 Turkey: Market Size & Forecast

18.3.2 Saudi Arabia: Market Size & Forecast



19 Competitive Landscape

19.1 Competition Overview

19.2 Market Share Analysis



20. Key Company Profiles

20.1 Abbott

20.1.1 Business Overview

20.1.2 Abbott in Global Coronary Stents Market

20.1.3 Major Product Offerings

20.1.4 Key Strategies

20.1.5 Key Strengths

20.1.6 Key Opportunities

20.2 Boston Scientific

20.3 Medtronic

20.4 Biotronik

20.5 Terumo

20.6 B. Braun Melsungen

20.7 Biosensors International Group



21. Other Prominent Vendors

21.1 Arterial Remodeling Technologies

21.1.1 Business Overview

21.1.2 Major Product Offerings

21.2 Alvimedica

21.3 Balton

21.5 Cardionovum

21.6 CeloNova BioSciences

21.7 Comed

21.8 Cordis

21.9 Elixir Medical

21.10 ENDOCOR

21.11 Eucatech

21.12 Eurocor Tech

21.13 HEXACATH

21.14 InSitu Technologies

21.15 Innovative Health Technologies

21.16 Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing)

21.17 Medinol

21.18 Meril Life Sciences

21.19 Micell Technologies

21.20 MicroPort Scientific

21.21 Minvasys

21.22 ORBUSNEICH MEDICAL

21.23 Q3 Medical Devices

21.24 REVA Medical

21.25 Rontis

21.26 S3V Vascular Technologies

21.27 Sahajanand Medical Technologies

21.28 SCITECH

21.29 STENTYS

21.30 Svelte Medical

21.31 Translumina Therapeutics

21.32 USM HEALTHCARE

21.33 Vascular Concepts

21.34 Wellinq



22. Report Summary

22.1 Key Takeaways

22.2 Strategic Recommendations

22.3 Quantitative Summary

22.3.1 Product Type

22.3.2 Design Type

22.3.3 End-users

22.3.4 Geography



