Corporate Blended Learning Market growth in Education Services Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio

Factors such as the augmented digitization of processes and the rising incorporation of microlearning will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The corporate blended learning market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Corporate Blended Learning Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive Industry



BFSI Sector



Consumer Goods Industry



Energy Industry



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the corporate blended learning market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Allen Communication Learning Services, Cegos Group, Computer Generated Solutions Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., NIIT Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Skillsoft Ltd., and Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Corporate Blended Learning Market size

Corporate Blended Learning Market trends

Corporate Blended Learning Market industry analysis

The increased adoption of visual technologies for the corporate education domain is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the lack of effective training needs assessment may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the corporate blended learning market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Global E-learning Market - Global e-learning market is segmented by end-user (higher education, corporate, and K12) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Global Online Language Learning Market - Global online language learning market is segmented by language (English, Mandarin, Spanish, and others), product (courses, solutions, and apps), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Corporate Blended Learning Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist corporate blended learning market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the corporate blended learning market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corporate blended learning market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate blended learning market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Automotive industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BFSI sector - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Consumer goods industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Energy industry - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Allen Communication Learning Services

Cegos Group

Computer Generated Solutions Inc.

City and Guilds Group

D2L Corp.

GP Strategies Corp.

NIIT Ltd.

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

Skillsoft Ltd.

Wilson Learning Worldwide Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

