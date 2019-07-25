Corporate Clean Helps Bradley University Shine

PEORIA, Ill., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Clean has recently taken up Bradley University as its newest client. Upon the completion of Bradley's latest Business and Engineering Complex, the local, family-owned Corporate Clean team ensured that the new academic building was in perfect condition to unveil to students, faculty and the local community.

Corporate Clean is known as the Peoria area's leading professional cleaning company. With white glove standards, on-the-job supervision and reasonable pricing, they have made a name for themselves in the local cleaning industry. Their professional cleaners have addressed multiple jobs for high-profile clients, with Bradley University now amongst them.

"Our company takes professional cleaning more seriously than any of our competitors," Jeff Freeman, President of Corporate Clean, had to say about their service. "We take pride in the work we do, and recruit employees who share in our enthusiasm for cleanliness. It's that same passion for cleaning that goes into the service we provide for Bradley's campus."

Bradley University is one of the top-ranked private universities in Illinois and throughout the U.S. With over 5,400 students and more than 185 academic programs, they create incredible opportunities for higher education in the greater Peoria area.

The new Business and Engineering Complex on Bradley's campus is five levels with 200 offices, 28 classrooms and over 50 specialized labs. Due to Corporate Clean's specialized knowledge in floor care, they were chosen to help finalize construction of the facility over other competitors. Bradley's current goal is to have the building ready for the upcoming fall semester.

To learn more about the work Corporate Clean has done for businesses throughout Peoria, IL, you can check out their website at https://www.corporatecleanil.com/.

Corporate Clean is a family-owned and operated commercial cleaning company with over 30 years of experience. They have served a variety of industries throughout Peoria, IL, and the surrounding communities. Such industries include corporate offices, healthcare facilities, manufacturing facilities, the service industry, retail stores and more. You can contact Corporate Clean at (309) 228-9268. Also, they are located at 4417 Entec Dr, Bartonville, IL 61607.

