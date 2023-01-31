Corporate learning management system (LMS) market size to increase by USD 23,037.66 million: North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corporate Learning Management System Market by Deployment, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 23.99% and register an incremental growth of USD 23,037.66 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download Sample Report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market 2023-2027

By region, the global corporate learning management system (LMS) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The necessity to provide training, close the skills gap, and reskill employees are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The corporate learning management system (LMS) market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Adobe Inc: The company offers corporate learning management system solutions such as Employee skills training.

The company offers corporate learning management system solutions such as learning consulting services, strategic learning analysis, and managed learning services. Bigtincan Holdings Ltd: The company offers corporate learning management system solutions such as retail LMS.

The company offers corporate learning management system solutions such as retail LMS. Blackboard Inc: The company offers corporate learning management system solutions through Blackboard learning management.

The company offers corporate learning management system solutions through Blackboard learning management. City and Guilds Group: The company offers corporate learning management system solutions such as Ricoh, River Island , MBDA, Heathrow Airport, and Optimity.

The company offers corporate learning management system solutions such as Ricoh, , MBDA, Heathrow Airport, and Optimity. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

D2L Corp.

Docebo Inc.

HealthStream Inc.

Heuristix Digital Technologies Private Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

iSpring Solutions Inc.

iTacit

Jzero Solutions Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the implementation of cloud-based corporate, the replacement of legacy LMS, and the increased need for skilled employees. However, the difficulties in developing and distributing digital content are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

By deployment , the market is segmented into on-premise deployment and cloud deployment . The on-premise deployment segment accounted for the largest share of the market.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2021.

What are the key data covered in this corporate learning management system (LMS) market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corporate learning management system (LMS) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corporate learning management system (LMS) market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the corporate learning management system (LMS) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corporate learning management system (LMS) market vendors

Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 162 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.99% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 23037.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 23.29 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Aptara Inc., Axonify Inc., Bigtincan Holdings Ltd., Blackboard Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., Docebo Inc., HealthStream Inc., Heuristix Digital Technologies Private Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., iSpring Solutions Inc., iTacit, Jzero Solutions Ltd., Oracle Corp., Paradiso Solutions, Pluralsight Inc., SAP SE, and Skillsoft Corp. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global corporate learning management system (LMS) market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Cloud deployment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by End-user

7.3 Large enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Small and medium enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Adobe Inc.

12.4 Aptara Inc.

12.5 Axonify Inc.

12.6 Bigtincan Holdings Ltd.

12.7 Blackboard Inc.

12.8 City and Guilds Group

12.9 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

12.10 D2L Corp.

12.11 Docebo Inc.

12.12 HealthStream Inc.

12.13 iTacit

12.14 Oracle Corp.

12.15 Pluralsight Inc.

12.16 SAP SE

12.17 Skillsoft Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

